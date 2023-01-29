Nick Griggs lowers his own Irish U20 3,000m record

Continuing his remarkable, record-breaking form, Nick Griggs improved his own Irish U-20 mark for the 3,000m with another class performance at the World Indoor Tour Bronze Meet in Manchester.

Still only 17, the Mid-Ulster AC athlete finished in fifth place in a time of 7:54:44, improving on his previous best of 7:57:38 set in February 2022. Fellow Irish athlete John Travers also went in the race, crossing in 8:34:28.

Thomas Barr also opened his season with a 48:13 in the 400m, while Sarah Lavin continued her fine start to the season with an 8:08 60m hurdles performance to back up last week’s 8:02 in Denmark.

On the US Indoor circuit Brian Fay, competing for the University of Washington, ran an impressive 3.52.03 for the mile, which ranks as the fastest time by an Irishman - indoors or out - since Mark Carroll’s 3:50.62 in 2000.

Andrew Coscoran was also in action in the US, clocking a comfortable 2.19.25 for 1,000m to take the win in Boston: this performance moved the Star of the Sea athlete to second on Irish all-time indoor list behind Luke McCann’s 2.17.40.

Abdel Laadjel was also competing in Boston, running a news lifetime best of 13.50.03 for 5,000m to go 13th on Irish all-time list indoors, while Roisin Flanagan ran a lifetime best for 3,000m, running 8:53.53 in New York,