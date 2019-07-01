Added Time: Ground-breaking Women’s World Cup; Sonia O’Sullivan on Caster Semenya

The BBC’s Sarah Mulkerrins has been in France this past month covering the Women’s World Cup. Settled in Lyon for Tuesday’s semi-final between USA and England, the Galway native guides us through the ground-breaking tournament from Megan Rapinoe backing up her White House comments, with goals, to the misguided moral compass of Phil Neville.

We are blessed by the presence of Sonia O’Sullivan in The Irish Times building to discuss the latest twist in the Caster Semenya story.

Need a GAA fix? Ian O’Riordan (and Sonia) run the rule over the hurling finals in Leinster and Munster as Wexford and Limerick temporarily topple the mighty towers of Kilkenny and Tipperary. Davy Fitz’s gets his overdue credit as a master tactician. Also, Aidan O’Shea’s kick-pass gift for Armagh, along with all the football qualifier news, gets a good airing on the Added Time podcast, presented for one week only by the dynamic duo of Gavin Cummiskey and Mary Hannigan.

