Added Time: Double European bronze, a rejuvenated France, and Leitrim are going up

Guests this week are Gerry Thornley, Gavin Cummiskey, Ian O’Riordan and Terry Hyland

 

It feels a lot like this is a crucial week in Ireland’s rugby year - and not just in terms of the Six Nations. France come to Dublin at the weekend looking rejuvenated. Given how things have gone so far, are Ireland looking for a performance now or just the bare result? Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio with all the answers.

With Mark English and Ciara Mageean both taking bronze on Sunday night, two medals is a fine return from the European Indoor Athletics Championships. Ian O’Riordan is our man in Glasgow and he joins us on the line to reflect on the weekend.

The GAA story of the day is without a doubt Leitrim’s promotion from the basement division of the football league. Terry Hyland has only been with them since October and already he has lifted them to Division Three at the first time of asking. We talk to him about promotion, second-tier All-Irelands and the merits of not accepting your place in life.

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

