Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The second leg of the Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifier play-off takes place on Tuesday at Tallaght Stadium. The Republic of Ireland host Georgia, with the aggregate winner moving on to play either Wales or Slovakia for a place in the Euro 2025 Finals in Switzerland. The first-leg 6-0 victory in Tbilisi means the Irish women are almost certain to reach the final play-off match. These are hugely significant games for the sport in this country. – Tuesday, RTÉ

Racing

In racing terms, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships is a recent addition to the sporting calendar, being first held in 1984. But in terms of importance, profile and prizemoney, the two-day event in Del Mar, California is high up the table. The highlight, of course, is the $7 million (€6.5 million) Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday. – Friday-Saturday, Sky Sports, Virgin Media, ITV

Athletics

The New York Marathon is considered the largest in the world, with more than 50,000 lining up at the start-line (and more than 165,000 applications for the 2024 edition). It’s one of the more scenic city marathons. From Staten Island, runners cross into Brooklyn, then Queens, before entering Manhattan. After then moving on to the Bronx, the runners are back into Manhattan with the finish-line in Central Park. – Sunday, Eurosport

MONDAY (Oct 28th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.20am Cowboys @ 49ers

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.50am – 3rd Test, D5 Pakistan v England

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three, 7.45pm-9.45pm Ballon d’Or

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Blackpool v Wigan

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Mallorca v Athletic Club

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 11.30pm Bucks @ Celtics

TUESDAY (Oct 29th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Giants @ Steelers

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-noon Route for 2025 Tour de France

SOCCER – BBC Wales – Women’s Euro Qualifier Play-off – 7.15pm Wales v Slovakia

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifier Play-off – 7.30pm Rep of Ireland v Georgia

SOCCER – BBC Scotland – Women’s Euro Qualifier Play-off – 7.35pm Scotland v Hungary

SOCCER – ITV4 – Women’s international – 7.45pm England v South Africa

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup 4th Round – 7.45pm Southampton v Stoke

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup 4th Round – 8pm Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Mavericks @ Timberwolves, 2am Pelicans @ Warriors

WEDNESDAY (Oct 30th)

SOCCER – Sky Sports + – League Cup 4th Round – 7.30pm Aston Villa v Crystal Palace , 7.30pm Brighton v Liverpool , 7.30pm Man Utd v Leicester City , 7.30pm Newcastle v Chelsea , 7.30pm Preston NE v Arsenal

, 7.30pm , 7.30pm , 7.30pm , 7.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 8pm Aberdeen v Rangers

SOCCER – Sky Sports Main Event – League Cup 4th Round – 8.15pm Tottenham v Man City

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11.30pm Celtics @ Pacers

THURSDAY (Oct 31st)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2pm – Riyadh LET: Aramco Team Series

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 10am-3pm; Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-4pm – Mallorca Challenge Tour

FRIDAY (Nov 1st)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 0.15am Texans @ Jets

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 2.30am Suns @ Clippers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1pm – Riyadh LET: Aramco Team Series

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-4pm – Mallorca Challenge Tour

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2pm – Practice Sao Paulo Grand Prix

RACING – Virgin Media Three, 6pm-9.30pm; Sky Sports Racing, 7pm-0.45am – Del Mar Breeders’ Cup (day 1)

(day 1) SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership Cup – 7.45pm Northampton v Leicester

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – 7.45pm Airtricity League Premier Division (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – BBC 2 – FA Cup – 7.45pm Tamworth v Huddersfield

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton v West Brom

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Deportivo Alavés v Mallorca

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 11pm Magic @ Cavaliers, 1.30am Nuggets @ Timberwolves

SATURDAY (Nov 2nd)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5.45am-7.15am Saitama Criterium

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-1pm – Riyadh LET: Aramco Team Series

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-4pm – Mallorca Challenge Tour

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Newcastle v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Stoke v Derby

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Blackburn v Sheffield Utd

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1pm – Qualifying Sao Paulo Grand Prix

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 1pm-9.30pm Hylo Open Semi-finals

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano , 8pm Valencia v Real Madrid

, 8pm RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Wetherby

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 1.30pm Clermont v Bordeaux Bègles , 3.30pm Toulon v Lyon

, 3.30pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Liverpool v Brighton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Men’s internationals – 3.10pm England v New Zealand , 5.40pm Scotland v Fiji

, 5.40pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Wolves v Crystal Palace

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup Semi-final – 5.30pm Celtic v Aberdeen

RACING – Virgin Media Three, 6pm-9.35pm; ITV4, 8pm-10pm; Sky Sports Racing, 7pm-0.45am – Del Mar Breeders’ Cup (day 2)

(day 2) BOXING – TNT Sports 2 from 7pm – Birmingham Liam Davies v Shabaz Masoud

GAA – RTÉ 2 from 7pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 10pm Celtics @ Hornets

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 3rd)