Ireland to open Women’s Rugby World Cup against Japan

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand and Christy Haney after the win over Australia in Belfast in September. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

World Rugby has confirmed the Pool schedule for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, with Ireland to open their tournament against Japan at Franklin’s Gardens next August.

Scott Bemand’s side were last week drawn in Pool C alongside defending champions New Zealand, Japan and Spain, and Ireland will face the Sakura Fifteen in their campaign opener in Northampton on Sunday, August 24th (kick-off 12pm).

Ireland will then go head-to-head with Spain in their second outing at Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday, August 31st (kick-off 12pm), before concluding the Pool stages against the Black Ferns at Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium on Sunday, September 7th (kick-off 2.45pm).

The top two teams from each Pool will progress to the quarter-finals.

Fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11am on Tuesday, November 5th until 11am on Tuesday, November 19th.