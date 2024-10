Two sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

After participating in the Women’s World Cup Finals last year, it would be an another huge achievement if the Republic of Ireland women’s team qualified for Euro 2025. Nine countries have already secured their place in the finals tournament, with play-offs over the next few weeks deciding the remaining seven spots. The first team standing in the way of the Irish women is Georgia. Should we emerge victorious after Friday’s match in Tbilisi and the return leg at Tallaght Stadium four days later, the Republic of Ireland will then face the winners of Slovakia versus Wales (also home and away). The winner of that will have a busy July, 2025 in Switzerland. – Friday, RTÉ

UFC

There is a big UFC clash in the United Arab Emirates at the weekend. At the top of the bill, undefeated featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will take on former champion Max Holloway. Considering the styles of the fighters, it’s almost guaranteed to be an entertaining bout (if you are a fan of the sport). – Saturday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Oct 21st)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Bengals @ Giants

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Valencia v Las Palmas

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Oct 22nd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Ravens @ Buccaneers

NFL – Sky Sports Mix – 2am Chargers @ Cardinals

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 5.45pm AC Milan v Club Brugge, 8pm Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Monaco v Red Star Belgrade

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Aston Villa v Bologna

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Leeds v Watford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm QPR v Coventry

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & Amazon Prime – Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v Shakhtar Donetsk

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Juventus v Stuttgart

SOCCER – TNT Sports 5 – Champions League – 8pm PSG v PSV

WEDNESDAY (Oct 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Knicks @ Celtics , 3am Timberwolves @ Lakers

, 3am SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Brest v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Atalanta v Celtic , 8pm Barcelona v Bayern Munich

, 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 7.45pm Luton Town v Sunderland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Middlesbrough v Sheffield Utd

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Leipzig v Liverpool

SOCCER – Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Man City v Sparta Prague

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6 – Champions League – 8pm Atlético Madrid v Lille

SOCCER – TNT Sports 7 – Champions League – 8pm Young Boys v Inter

THURSDAY (Oct 24th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Bucks @ 76ers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am ZOZO Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am – 3rd Test, D1 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports+, 4am-9am The Genesis Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 4 – Conference League – 5.45pm Larne v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Conference League – 5.45pm Hearts v Omonia Nicosia ; Europa League – 8pm Rangers v FCSB

; Europa League – 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Conference League – 5.45pm Panathinaikos v Chelsea ; Europa League – 8pm Tottenham v AZ

; Europa League – 8pm DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm European Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 8pm Fenerbahçe v Man Utd

FRIDAY (Oct 25th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 0.30am Spurs @ Mavericks , 3am Thunder @ Nuggets

, 3am NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Vikings @ Rams

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am ZOZO Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports+, 4am-9am The Genesis Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 3rd Test, D2 Pakistan v England

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Cheltenham

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Euro Qualifiers – 5pm Georgia v Rep of Ireland

DARTS – ITV4, 6pm-10pm European Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 7pm – Practice Mexico City Grand Prix

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s international – 7.30pm England v Germany

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Mainz v Mönchengladbach

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Scarlets v Zebre

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Benetton v Bulls

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – 7.45pm Airtricity League (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership – 7.45pm Bristol v Northampton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Leicester v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday

SATURDAY (Oct 26th)

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 0.30am Pacers @ Knicks , 3am Suns @ Lakers

, 3am GOLF – Sky Sports+, 3.30am-9am The Genesis Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4am-8am ZOZO Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 3rd Test, D3 Pakistan v England

DARTS – ITV4, 11.45am-4pm, 6pm-10pm European Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Bristol City v Leeds

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Coventry v Luton

RACING – UTV, 12.55pm-4pm Cheltenham

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Real Valladolid v Villarreal

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Aston Villa v Bournemouth

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Sharks v Munster

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership – 3.05pm Bath v Sale , 5.30pm Saracens v Leicester

, 5.30pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5.15pm Leinster v Lions

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Everton v Fulham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 6.15pm – Practice & Qualifying Mexico City Grand Prix

UFC – TNT Sports Box Office from 7pm – UAE Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Connacht v Dragons

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Cardiff v Ulster

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Dublin SHC Final – 7.45pm Na Fianna v Kilmacud Crokes

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 10pm Clippers @ Nuggets

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 27th)