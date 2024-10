Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Darts

The only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye, the World Grand Prix takes place in Leicester this week (after moving across the Irish Sea in 2020). Luke Littler will start as favourite to collect the £120,000 first-prize, though he’ll face a strong challenge from players such as Luke Humphries and Michael Van Gerwen. – Mon-Sun, Sky Sports

Soccer

The 2024-25 Uefa Women’s Champions League group stage begins this week. Unlike the crazy and packed men’s competition, the women’s equivalent is far more straight-forward – 16 teams (including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Celtic) are split into four groups. The top two from each group will progress to the quarter-finals. Simple. – From Tuesday, DAZN

Rugby

The last time Leinster and Munster clashed at Croke Park was in a memorable Heineken Cup Semi-final in 2009. The rivalry dipped a little in the years after that, but the huge crowd that will be at GAA headquarters for this weekend’s URC clash is a sign of how important these derby clashes are for supporters of both sides. – Saturday, RTÉ & Premier Sports

MONDAY (Oct 7th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Cowboys @ Steelers

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-10.30am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from noon – 3rd ODI Ireland v South Africa

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am – 1st Test, D1 Pakistan v England

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 3pm England v South Africa

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 6pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Bradford City v Newport Co

GAA TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Oct 8th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Saints @ Chiefs

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 1st Test, D2 Pakistan v England

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 3pm Australia v New Zealand

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 6pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Celtic v FC Twente, 8pm Chelsea v Real Madrid

WEDNESDAY (Oct 9th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 1st Test, D3 Pakistan v England

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 11am South Africa v Scotland , 3pm India v Sri Lanka

, 3pm SAILING – TNT Sports 2, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Bayern Munich v Arsenal

SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Man City v Barcelona

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

THURSDAY (Oct 10th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 1st Test, D4 Pakistan v England

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 3pm Bangladesh v West Indies

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am – LPGA From Shanghai

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open De France

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am Black Desert Championship

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Nations League – 7.45pm Finland v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER – UTV & Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm England v Greece

FRIDAY (Oct 11th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am 49ers @ Seahawks

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.50am – 1st Test, D5 Pakistan v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am – LPGA From Shanghai

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Wuhan Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm Open De France

SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3.30pm America’s Cup

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 3pm Australia v Pakistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-1am Black Desert Championship

DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Euro U21 Qualifier – 7pm Republic of Ireland v Norway

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Zebre

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Sale v Newcastle

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 7.45pm Iceland v Wales

RUGBY – RugbyPass & BBC Red Button – Women’s internationals – 8.30pm USA v Ireland

SATURDAY (Oct 12th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am – LPGA From Shanghai

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Wuhan Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – Women’s T20 WC – 11am New Zealand v Sri Lanka , 3pm Bangladesh v South Africa

, 3pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-4.30pm Open De France

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Chesterfield v Notts Co

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-4pm Newmarket

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3pm America’s Cup

SOCCER – BBC 1 – Women’s Super League – 1.45pm Arsenal v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 3pm Rangers v Glasgow City

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 3pm Cardiff v Scarlets

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Benetton v Sharks , 5.15pm Edinburgh v Stormers , 7.35pm Ospreys v Bulls

, 5.15pm , 7.35pm RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Gloucester v Bath , 5.30pm Leicester v Northampton

, 5.30pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Nations League – 5pm Croatia v Scotland , 7.45pm Spain v Denmark

, 7.45pm SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 5pm Final Day (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.45pm Leinster v Munster

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – 6pm Super League Grand Final

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 8pm Ulster v Connacht

GAA – RTÉ 2 – 8.15pm Club championship (TBA)

(TBA) DARTS – Sky Sports+, 9pm-11.30pm World Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am Black Desert Championship

SUNDAY (Oct 13th)