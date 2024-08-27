Charlie Smyth misses out on place on New Orleans Saints’ roster

Charlie Smyth of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Tennessee Titans. Photograph: Chris Graythen/Getty

Irish NFL players Charlie Smyth and Jude McAtamney have been released by their teams New Orleans Saints and New York Giants respectively.

Down native Smyth and Derry native McAtamney did not make the cut for the final list of 53 for the new season and have been released to the waiver wire. The waiver period goes until 12pm ET (5pm Irish time) tomorrow, where they could be picked up by any team should they want them.

If they are not picked up, their clubs will most likely sign them to their practice squads, with both players eligible for an international player exemption, meaning their inclusion in the reserves does not count towards the practice-squad limit. There, they could still get promoted this season, should their team’s first-choice kicker get injured.

Smyth had scored a last-second winning field goal in the Saints’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was not enough for selection.

Meanwhile, Daniel Whelan is guaranteed another year starting for Green Bay Packers. The Enniskerry punter had a strong year for the Wisconsin team, making 61 punts last year during the regular and post season, and should receive a minimum contract of $795,000, a rise from $750,000 last year.