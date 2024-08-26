Kilmacud Crokes’ Robbie Brennan front-runner to replace Colm O’Rourke as Meath manager

Kilmacud Crokes’ manger Robbie Brennan is thought to be in contention to replace Colm O'Rourke as manager of the Meath senior footballers. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Robbie Brennan has emerged as an early front-runner to succeed Colm O’Rourke as Meath senior football manager.

The current Kilmacud Crokes boss has guided the Stillorgan outfit to three successive Dublin senior football championships, and in 2023 they claimed All-Ireland glory by beating Glen in the final at Croke Park.

It is believed Brennan’s proposed management team would include former Meath forward Bernard Flynn, who has worked alongside him with Crokes.

Brennan, who lives in Dunboyne and won a senior championship with the St Peter’s club as a player in 2005, was previously involved with Meath during Flynn’s spell as county under-20 manager.

Cathal Ó Bric, who led Meath to All-Ireland minor glory in 2021, would also be seen as a strong contender for the position. Ó Bric managed the under-20s to a Leinster title this season.

Lar Wall, who had a progressive spell as Gaeil Colmcille manager and managed the Downs to a Westmeath senior title in 2022, could also emerge as a candidate having gained intercounty experience working with Davy Burke’s Roscommon this season.