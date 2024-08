Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Paralympics

The 2024 Games of the Paralympiad begin on Wednesday with the Opening Ceremony in Paris. There will be 22 sports on show over the next week and a half – including athletics, judo, rowing, swimming and wheelchair rugby. Nine of those sports will involve Irish representation, with Team Ireland being made up of 35 athletes. – RTÉ & Channel 4, Aug 28th – Sep 8th

Golf

The Women’s Irish Open takes place this week at Carton House. Olympian Leona Maguire – who recently became the first Irish winner on the Ladies European Tour – will compete at the Co Kildare course. The reigning champion is Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Sønderby. – Sky Sports & RTÉ, Thursday-Sunday

Soccer

It may only be the opening stages of the new Scottish Premiership season, but Old Firm clashes are always highly-anticipated, six-pointers. Weekend visitors to Celtic Park, Rangers will be anxious to kick-start their own season, as well as put a dent in Celtic’s four-in-a-row ambitions. – Sky Sports, Sunday

MONDAY (Aug 26th)

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3pm-5am US Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Hellas Verona v Juventus

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8.30pm Villarreal v Celta de Vigo

TUESDAY (Aug 27th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm – Stage 10 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3.30pm-5am US Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Mallorca v Sevilla , 8.30pm Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

, 8.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup – 7.45pm Everton v Doncaster

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 8pm Birmingham v Fulham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Salzburg (2) v Dynamo Kyiv (0)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Sparta Prague (2) v Malmö (0)

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 9.50pm-1am – Peru World U20 Championships

WEDNESDAY (Aug 28th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 11 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3.30pm-5am US Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 5pm Carl Zeiss Jena v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League Play-off – 5.45pm Qarabağ (0) v Dinamo Zagreb (3) , 8pm Slavia Prague (0) v Lille (2)

, 8pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Athletic Club v Valencia , 8.30pm At Madrid v Espanyol

, 8.30pm PARALYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.30pm-10.15pm; Channel 4, 6.30pm-10.30pm – Paris Opening Ceremony

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 6.45pm-1am – Peru World U20 Championships

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup – 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – League Cup – 7.45pm West Ham v Bournemouth

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Red Star Belgrade (1) v Bodø/Glimt (2)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League Play-off – 8pm Slovan Bratislava (1) v Midtjylland (1)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8.30pm Real Sociedad v Deportivo Alavés

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Creator Classic

THURSDAY (Aug 29th)

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 8.30am-11.15am, 3.30pm-9pm; Channel 4, 8am-9.30pm Paralympics

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 2nd Test, D1 England v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm British Masters

SAILING – TNT Sports 1, 1pm-3.30pm – Barcelona Louis Vuitton Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 12 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3.30pm-5am US Open

GOLF – Sky Sports+ from 4pm Women’s Irish Open

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 5.45pm-1am – Peru World U20 Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Tour Championship

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6pm Girona v Osasuna, 8.30pm Las Palmas v Real Madrid

FRIDAY (Aug 30th)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 5.30am – 2nd Test, D1 Pakistan v Bangladesh

SPORTS RTÉ 2, 8.30am-11am, 1.50pm-10pm; Channel 4, 8am-9.30pm

Paralympics

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D2 England v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 11am-3pm, 5pm-9pm Saudi Masters

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Italian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm British Masters

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 12.50pm-5pm – Peru World U20 Championships

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm – Barcelona Louis Vuitton Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 13 Vuelta a España

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-6.30pm Curtis Cup

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3.30pm-5am US Open

GOLF – Sky Sports+ from 4pm Women’s Irish Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Tour Championship

ATHLETICS – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Rome Golden Gala Pietro Mennea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm U Berlin v St Pauli

SOCCER – BBC Alba – Scottish Women’s PL – 7.35pm Celtic v Hibernian

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Salford RD

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 8pm Leigh v Warrington

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Luton v QPR

SATURDAY (Aug 31st)

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 3am-11.30am Korea Open Semi-finals

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 5.30am – 2nd Test, D2 Pakistan v Bangladesh

SPORTS RTÉ 2, 9am-11.30am, 12.40pm-3pm, 4.30pm-10pm; Channel 4, 8am-5.15pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm Paralympics

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D3 England v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm British Masters

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Brighton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Burnley v Blackburn

SOCCER – Sky Sports+ – Championship – 12.30pm Cardiff City v Middlesbrough

SAILING – TNT Sports 3, 1pm-3.30pm – Barcelona Louis Vuitton Cup

RACING – UTV, 1pm-4pm Sandown Park, Newmarket & Beverley

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-6.30pm Curtis Cup

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 14 Vuelta a España

GOLF – RTÉ One, 2pm-5.10pm; Sky Sports+ from 2pm Women’s Irish Open

RUGBY – TG4 – Women’s Interpros – 2.30pm Third-place Play-off , 4.45pm Final from Belfast

, 4.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Leicester City v Aston Villa

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3.30pm-5am US Open

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 4pm South Africa v New Zealand

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 5pm-9pm Saudi Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Tour Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayer Leverkusen v Leipzig

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm West Ham v Man City

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Premiership – 5.45pm Ross Co v Aberdeen

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 6pm Athletic Club v At Madrid , 8.30pm Valencia v Villarreal

, 8.30pm SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier League – 7.35pm Bohemian v Shelbourne

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Lazio v Milan

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Catalans Dragons v Wigan

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8.30pm Leganés v Mallorca

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Rugby Championship – 11pm Argentina v Australia

SUNDAY (Sep 1st)