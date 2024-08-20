Ireland denied series whitewash as Sri Lanka win third ODI in Belfast

Arlene Kelly helped Ireland recover from a disastrous start against Sri Lanka in the third One-Day International at Stormont in Belfast. Photograph: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

3rd ODI: Ireland 122 (46.3 ovs) (A Kelly 35; C Athapaththu 3-15, A Kulasuriya 3-35, S Nisansala 2-35) lost to Sri Lanka 123-2 (23.1 ovs) (H Samarawickrama 48no, C Athapaththu 48) by 8 wkts

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Chamari Athapaththu helped Sri Lanka cruise to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in the third and final one-day international at Stormont in Belfast.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Ireland collapsed to 28 for five and were reliant on Arlene Kelly’s 35 to post 122 all out.

Samarawickrama and captain Athapaththu helped Sri Lanka seal an easy victory inside 24 overs with 48 each, the former ending not out.

READ MORE

Ireland slipped to nought for two after just two balls in a dramatic start, with Achini Kulasuriya dismissing Sarah Forbes and Amy Hunter.

Kelly and some lower-order resistance took Ireland into three figures to give them something of note to defend.

But despite Vishmi Gunaratne departing for nine, Samarawickrama and Athapaththu dug in to deny Ireland a series whitewash.