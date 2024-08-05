One of England cricket’s best – tributes paid to ‘wonderful person’ Graham Thorpe

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Photograph: Matthew Fearn/PA Wire

Graham Thorpe has been hailed as one of England’s best players as tributes were paid to the former England batter following his death at the age of 55.

Thorpe’s death was announced by the England Wales Cricket Board on Monday morning, after he was first revealed to be seriously ill in hospital back in 2022.

During a distinguished international career, Thorpe struck 16 Test hundreds for England, which included a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

Current Test players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Ben Duckett have taken to social media to hail Thorpe, while Stuart Broad described him as a “wonderful person”, with the former Surrey star also having been involved in the England set-up as a coach between 2010 and 2022.

Ex-England captain David Gower told Sky Sports: “One of his highlights and not the many hundreds he scored was the 64 not out at Karachi in 2000 where England won a series for the first time in yonks against Pakistan, in Pakistan, and they had to do it in pitch black darkness.

“We up in the commentary box 80 or 90 metres away couldn’t see anything live. Only the genius of TV cameras allowed us to see what was going on, but that was a good example of his grit, determination and will to win.

“He was very talented and what bears that out are his figures against all comers.

“His first innings was a hundred against Australia in the Ashes at Trent Bridge in 93. So, he took his chance very quickly, established himself very quickly and then showed how good he was in all conditions.”

Shaun Udal played alongside Thorpe for England, but also remembered the excitement which surrounded the left-handed batter during his junior years.

Thorpe spent 17 years with Surrey as a player and returned to the club as batting coach in 2008 before his various coaching roles with England.

“He was such a tenacious, talented and determined cricketer. Even coming up through the age groups at 10 or 11, he was always the star man,” former Hampshire and England spinner Udal remembered.

“As a player, he was undoubtedly one of the best we have produced, against all oppositions, in all circumstances and in all conditions.

“A hundred on debut against Australia, it is just such a shame, but he was a fantastic player and fantastic cricketer.

“He is one of the best we’ve ever produced and his stats stand up against the best. If you were in a crisis, he was the man you wanted to be batting at four or five. Whether it be on a turning pitch in Sri Lanka or a fast, bouncy one in Australia, he was your man.

“He was so determined to do well for his country and was a lovely man, very kind-hearted and generous with his time.”

Michael Vaughan also shared a dressingroom with Thorpe, and the former England skipper wrote on X: “RIP Thorpey. Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant team-mate. You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend.”