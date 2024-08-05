Gold medal winner from Philippines set to cash in on historic success

Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines performs during the men's floor exercise final at the Olympics in Paris. Photograph: Mohommed Badra/EPA

Safe to say that Carlos Yulo – or King Carlos as the Philippines Star newspaper dubbed him – will reap the rewards for his gold medal-winning feat.

Aside from the precious metal itself, gymnast Yulo is set to benefit from a Philippines government cash incentive of 13 million pesos (around €205,000) as well as receiving a house promised by the Philippines Olympic committee and a two-bedroom apartment presented by a private property developer.

Yulo – only the second ever gold medalist for his country, following weightlifter Hidilyn Riaz who won in Tokyo three years ago – will benefit from the financial incentive introduced by the late former president Benigno Noynoy Aquino III which is mandated by law under the Republic Act No. 10699 (also known as the national athletes and coaches benefits and incentives act) enacted in 2015.

Under this act, athletes who win the gold medal in the summer Olympics receive P10m along with an Olympic gold medal of valour from the Philippines Sports Commission.

With some 40,000 meals served daily in what has been deemed to be the biggest restaurant in the world – at the Olympic Village – there have been, let’s say, mixed reviews of the quality of the food on offer.

There are six athlete restaurants in the Olympic Village in Paris. Photograph: James Hill/The New York Times

The chicken dishes, especially, seem to have received the thumbs-down treatment while there has been a shortage of eggs which has irked many athletes.

However, one item appears to be above reproach with the chocolate muffins getting gold-standard compliments.

To the point where Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen’s TikTok videos have gone viral, with millions of views and even earning him a new status in being dubbed the “Muffin Man” of the Paris Games.

North Korean feats go under radar at home

What is rare is wonderful and, certainly, North Korea’s return to the Olympics – after missing out on Tokyo in 2021 due to the state’s very strict Covid-19 lockdown – has even witnessed a kind of sporting diplomacy with South Korea.

It came in the women’s gymnastic vaults final when North Korea’s An Chang-ok shared the bench with South Korea’s Seojeong Yeo, although both finished outside the medals in the event won by American superstar Simone Biles. An finished fourth.

North Korea's Kim Kum Yong and North Korea's Ri Jong Sik in action in the mixed doubles table tennis doubles bronze medal match against China in Paris. Photograph: Wang Zhao/AFP/ via Getty Images

North Korea (officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) has sent 16 athletes to Paris competing in seven sports, with medals won so far by boxer Pang Choi-mi (bronze in the women’s 54kg) and silver by table tennis players Ri Jong-Sik and Kim Kum Yong in the mixed doubles and by divers Kim Mi-Rae and Jo Jin-mi in the synchronised diving.

Unfortunately, their medal-winning efforts have – according to BBC Monitoring – received little attention back home as there is no live coverage of the Olympics on North Korean television.

Sound of silence from victorious Milák

Pity the Hungarian media who were left with nothing but silence from their swimming gold medallist Kristóf Milák after his victory in the 100 metres butterfly.

Milák has taken a vow of silence when it comes to media duties, refusing to speak win or lose . . . a policy which he has kept for more than a year.

Not even after winning a gold medal.

Hungary's Kristof Milak celebrates during the podium ceremony of the men's 100m butterfly. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/via Getty Images

“I don’t have any idea why he doesn’t speak,” said Hungarian swim team coach Csaba Sos of Milák. “I was a swimmer and, when I competed, I liked to talk . . . he’s a bit more than special, very special.”

Milák skipped all television interviews and the official press conference after his win. A man of few, or no words.

Word of Mouth

“I keep telling people it’s just two words. It’s ‘Femke Bol.’ She’s just special . . . . she’s a once-in-a-lifetime talent” – Eugene Omalla, the Dutch leadoff man in the mixed 4x400 metres after Bol’s extraordinary final leg run to clinch gold.

By the Numbers: 272.1

That’s the distance – in kilometres – of the men’s cycling road race won so brilliantly by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, who claimed a second gold medal, having already won the time trial.