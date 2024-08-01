Tender process for first indoor velodrome gets green light from Government

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin said the facility will 'support the next generation of athletes'. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A tender process for the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre project has been given the go-ahead by the Government.

The facility will have a 250 metre cycling track and up to 12 badminton courts in the in-track area, in addition to spectator seating and ancillary facilities.

It will be located in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown and is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The construction of the facility will mean track cyclists will no longer need to travel abroad to train.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin said the facility will “support the next generation of athletes”.

“The National Velodrome and Badminton Centre will provide state-of-the-art track cycling facilities for our cycling athletes who currently have to travel abroad for both training and competition, as well as providing the sport of badminton with a permanent home featuring integrated training, gym and medical facilities,” Ms Martin said.

“The funding provided to build these training facilities will allow athletes in both sports to reach optimal performance levels on the international stage.”

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne said continued Government investment was “essential” to increasing participation levels in all sports, across all sectors of society.

“In order to achieve our participation targets, we must continue to provide world-class sporting facilities,” Mr Byrne said.

Sport Ireland chief executive Dr Úna May said: “This is an exhilarating next step in advancing what is already a world-leading location for sport.

“The National Velodrome and Badminton Centre will provide our athletes with top-class training facilities and will allow us to host competitions right here in Ireland, significantly enhancing the high-performance environment on the Sport Ireland campus.

“It’s exactly the sort of continued investment that is absolutely crucial for boosting participation from grassroots levels to elite athletes.

“We’re all enjoying the Olympics, and this will only enhance high-performing Irish cyclers’ chances of international, Olympic and Paralympic medals in the future.”