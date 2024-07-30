‘We’re so proud of her’: Mother of Mona McSharry overjoyed at Olympic medal winning performance

Viola McSharry, mother of Olympic swimmer Mona, has spoken of the relief and joy when she realised that her daughter had won a bronze medal.

The 23-year-old from Grange, Co Sligo, won bronze in the 100m breaststroke in Paris on Monday night.

“We were watching it the whole way, but it’s just like something that happens in slow motion beside you. It’s a weird feeling. It’s too hard to describe,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “It could have gone any way. And it was just absolutely fantastic. And she got there in third position.

“It’s extraordinary. She was very often on the other side where she was number four and it’s a bad place to be even if you’re in the final, but she’s done it this time and we’re so proud of her.”

It had been a special moment, she said, adding that Mona and the entire family were thankful for the “huge amount of support” she had received from the people of Ireland.

“The amount of messages that are coming in is just unreal. The Irish people are really, really good at supporting their own. And last night we felt that.”

Back home in Grange, Co Sligo, Mona’s grandfather Patrick McSharry told RTÉ: “We’re so proud of her and all the hard work she put in over the years, many a hard morning in the frost and snow she went swimming, so all here in Grange is so proud. If I could give her a message right now I would give her a big hug and tell her how proud I am.” Mona’s aunt Patricia Doonan said she was a “really proud auntie”.

“I am just elated, I feel like I did the swim myself. I’m just so delighted for her, it’s amazing, such an achievement. She’s dreamed of this since she was a little girl. But, you know, we hear these things being said, and just the reality of it is just so much more amazing. We’re so proud, she’s just our hero.”

The Olympics had always been Mona’s dream, added her uncle John McSharry. “What’s really special about what Mona has achieved is that she started swimming in a 25m pool and in that time maybe over 10 or 12 years she managed to become the European Junior Champion and the World Junior Champion out of a 25m pool, so it’s just astonishing what she’s achieved,” he said.

“I think she has gut determination and resilience and I’m very, very proud of everything she’s achieved, so well done Mona.”