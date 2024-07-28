Olympics 2024, Day 3: Irish in action and best of the rest

The Irish in action: Mona McSharry is flying. First, she began her 100 metres breaststroke campaign with the third fastest time in the opening heats, then she qualified for the final with a new Irish record and personal best in the semi-finals, finishing second behind South Africa’s Tatjana Smith. We’re not promising a medal here, she’ll be up against ferocious competition, but don’t even think about missing Monday night’s final (8.25pm).

Before then, our men’s hockey team are back in action after their 2-0 defeat by Belgium, the challenge not getting a whole lot easier – this time they’re up against Australia, ranked three in the world.

Thereafter, we have Irish representatives on duty in rowing, swimming, equestrian and sailing, before our women’s rugby Sevens side – who followed their defeat by Britain on Sunday with a 38-0 mauling of South Africa – complete their group campaign by taking on table toppers Australia.

From 2.30, Liam Jegou will be limbering up to take his place in the semi-finals of his canoe slalom event, and 16 minutes later Kellie Harrington will enter the ring to open the defence of her Tokyo gold medal when she takes on Italy’s Alessia Mesiano.

Nhat Nguyen’s will play his second badminton pool game having defeated his Israeli opponent in an epic opening encounter. This time he takes on Nepal’s Prince Nahal, who he will be expected to beat, before taking on reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the deciding pool encounter.

Worth a Watch: There were we, bigging up Saturday’s men’s street final in skateboarding – only for it to be postponed due to the manky weather. With any luck, it’ll be able to go ahead on Monday, the event due to start at 4.0 in the afternoon. And you’d imagine the competitors will be stoked if it can take place, or whatever the skateboarding lingo is for ‘chuffed’ this weather.

Monday, July 29th – Irish in action schedule

9am: Ireland v Australia (Men’s hockey)

From 9.30am: Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Equestrian – Three Day Eventing, Jumping Team & Individual)

10am: Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Rowing, lightweight double sculls repechage)

10.06am Ellen Walshe (400m IM heat)

10.19am: Danielle Hill (100m Backstroke heats)

10.58am: Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle heats)

From 11.05am: Robert Dickson/Seán Waddilove (Sailing, skiff, races 4-6)

1.30pm: Ireland v Australia (Women’s Rugby Sevens)

From 2.30pm: Liam Jegou (Canoe Slalom – C1 semi-final and final)

2.46pm: Kellie Harrington v Alessia Mesiano (Italy) (Boxing, 60kg Round of 16)

8.10pm: Nhat Nguyen v Prince Nahal (Badminton, singles)

8.25pm: Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke final)