Olympic Rugby Sevens live updates: Ireland face All Blacks in final pool game

IRELAND

3 Harry McNulty (capt)

4 Mark Roche

5 Zac Ward

7 Jordan Conroy

8 Hugo Keenan

10 Terry Kennedy

12 Niall Comerford

Replacements

1 Jack Kelly

2 Andrew Smith

6 Chay Mullins

9 Hugo Lennox

11 Gavin Mullin

ALL BLACKS

1 Scott Curry

4 Akuila Rokolisoa

5 Dylan Collier (capt)

7 Fehi Fineanganofo

11 Leo Moses

12 Leroy Carter

13 Joe Webber

Replacements

2 Brady Rush

3 Tone Ng Shiu

6 Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

8 Andrew Lnewstubb

10 Tepaea Cook-Savage

Referee: Jordan Way (Aus)

Assistant referees: Ben Breakspear (GB), Gianluca Gnecchi (Ita)

Full-time: South Africa 49 Japan 5 - So that’s confirmed, the winners of the Ireland v All Blacks game will face South Africa at 8.0pm tonight Irish time in the first of the quarter-finals, while the losers will take on Fiji at 9pm.

10 minutes until kick-off at the Stade de France and we’ll have the line-ups next.

The Blitzboks have lived up to their name in the first half of the other Pool A encounter, running in five tries to lead 35-0 as they look to book one of the two third-placed finisher spots and qualify for the quarter-finals. And that could see them play the winners of Pool A in a rematch of their pool encounter in the last eight.

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of Ireland’s third and final Pool A game against New Zealand at the Stade de France (kick-off 3.30pm). Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals but there’s a whole load on the line in this encounter if you look at potential quarter-final match-ups.

The winners of Pool A will meet the eighth-placed qualifier, the lower ranked of the two best third-placed pool finishers, while the runners-up will face Sevens powerhouse Fiji, who have never lost a Sevens match on their way to back-to-back men’s Olympic titles. Fiji saw off France 19-12 in their final Pool C game in the last half-hour and have looked the best side by far in the tournament.

We’ll know all the quarter-final pairing following the Ireland v New Zealand clash as it’s the last of the pool games, with the quarter-finals taking place from 8pm Irish time tonight. If Ireland top Pool A they will be in action at 8pm. Lose and it’s Fiji at 9pm.

The All Blacks currently sit in top spot on the basis of points scored, with both sides equal on points difference (+40) and try difference (+6). Ireland beat the Springboks 10-5 in their opening game at the Stade de France on Thursday before a much more comfortable 40-5 win over Japan last night where they ran in six tries. New Zealand beat Japan 40-12 in their opener before beating the Blitzboks 17-5.