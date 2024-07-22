Meet Team Ireland - Taekwando

Jack Woolley

Age: 25

Event: Taekwondo (58kg)

Club: South Dublin Taekwondo

Previous Games: Tokyo 2020

The Tallaght native became the first Irish taekwondo athlete to compete at the Olympic Games when he qualified for Tokyo, but his hopes of a medal were all but ended when he lost his opening bout to Argentina’s Lucas Guzman. Woolley was the victim of a brutal unprovoked assault by a gang in Dublin city centre soon after his return from Tokyo, but he was back competing within three months and earlier this year he secured his place in Paris. He is ranked at nine in the world in his 58kg division.