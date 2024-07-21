Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rugby
So, you probably don’t need to be told the 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris this week, but you might not know that one of the first events on the menu is men’s rugby Sevens. Beginning on Wednesday, Ireland take on South Africa and Japan on the first day before meeting one of the tournament favourites, New Zealand, the following evening. The women’s Sevens tournament begins next Sunday, with Ireland taking on Britain in the first game, before meeting South Africa and Australia. – RTÉ, BBC & Eurosport, July 24th-30th
Boxing
There’s a really interesting scrap on the bill in London this weekend with two local heavyweights, Joe Joyce (who has an Irish father) and Derek Chisora, meeting at the O2. These are two fighters who have over the years held many championship titles, but now, with both nearing the end of their careers, they are looking for one more opportunity to sit at heavyweight boxing’s top table. -Saturday, TNT Sports
Gaelic football
The last time Galway won the Sam Maguire Cup, in 2001, the star of the team, at full forward, was Pádraic Joyce. The following year, Armagh claimed the title for the (so far) only time, with captain Kieran McGeeney anchoring the side from centre back. Both are back with their counties this Sunday for the All-Ireland senior football decider – though this time, as managers of their respective counties, they will have to pull the strings from the sideline. – Sunday, RTÉ & BBC
MONDAY (July 22nd)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D5 England v West Indies
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
TUESDAY (July 23rd)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Aberdeen v Airdrieonians
WEDNESDAY (July 24th)
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, Eurosport & BBC Red Button Olympics – Men’s 7s – 4.30pm Ireland v South Africa, 8pm Ireland v Japan
THURSDAY (July 25th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, Eurosport & BBC Red Button – Olympics – Men’s 7s – 3.30pm Ireland v New Zealand
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm 3M Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
FRIDAY (July 26th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 3rd Test, D1 England v West Indies
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Belgian Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6pm-10pm; BBC 1, 5.45pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-10.30pm Opening Ceremony
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm 3M Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v London Broncos
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v St Helens
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
SATURDAY (July 27th)
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.15am-10.30pm; BBC 1, 8am-11.50pm; Eurosport, 8am-10.30pm Including rowing, cycling & swimming
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D2 England v West Indies
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship
- CAMOGIE – RTÉ 1 – All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals – 1.15pm Cork v Dublin, 3pm Galway v Tipperary
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Salford RD v Castleford Tigers, 6pm Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm 3M Open
- BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm Joe Joyce v Derek Chisora
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Peamount v Athlone Town
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – International – 8pm Uruguay v Scotland
- GAA – RTÉ 1, 9.20pm-11.15pm Up for the Match
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 11pm Man City v AC Milan
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Friendly – 11pm Wolves v West Ham
SUNDAY (July 28th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am Leon Edwards v Belal Muhammad
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ, 9.15am-10.30pm; BBC 1, 8am-midnight; Eurosport, 7.45am-2am Including equestrian, rugby & swimming
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D3 England v West Indies
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Belgian Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 3pm Motherwell v Partick Thistle
- GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SFC Final – 3.30pm Galway v Armagh
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm 3M Open
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.35pm Sunday Game
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am CPKC Women’s Open