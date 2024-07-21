Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Rugby

So, you probably don’t need to be told the 2024 Olympic Games begin in Paris this week, but you might not know that one of the first events on the menu is men’s rugby Sevens. Beginning on Wednesday, Ireland take on South Africa and Japan on the first day before meeting one of the tournament favourites, New Zealand, the following evening. The women’s Sevens tournament begins next Sunday, with Ireland taking on Britain in the first game, before meeting South Africa and Australia. – RTÉ, BBC & Eurosport, July 24th-30th

Boxing

There’s a really interesting scrap on the bill in London this weekend with two local heavyweights, Joe Joyce (who has an Irish father) and Derek Chisora, meeting at the O2. These are two fighters who have over the years held many championship titles, but now, with both nearing the end of their careers, they are looking for one more opportunity to sit at heavyweight boxing’s top table. -Saturday, TNT Sports

Gaelic football

The last time Galway won the Sam Maguire Cup, in 2001, the star of the team, at full forward, was Pádraic Joyce. The following year, Armagh claimed the title for the (so far) only time, with captain Kieran McGeeney anchoring the side from centre back. Both are back with their counties this Sunday for the All-Ireland senior football decider – though this time, as managers of their respective counties, they will have to pull the strings from the sideline. – Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

MONDAY (July 22nd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D5 England v West Indies

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (July 23rd)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Scottish League Cup – 7.45pm Aberdeen v Airdrieonians

WEDNESDAY (July 24th)

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, Eurosport & BBC Red Button Olympics – Men’s 7s – 4.30pm Ireland v South Africa, 8pm Ireland v Japan

THURSDAY (July 25th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, Eurosport & BBC Red Button – Olympics – Men’s 7s – 3.30pm Ireland v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm 3M Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

FRIDAY (July 26th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 3rd Test, D1 England v West Indies

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon – Practice Belgian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6pm-10pm; BBC 1, 5.45pm-10pm; Eurosport 1, 4.30pm-10.30pm Opening Ceremony

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11.30pm 3M Open

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v London Broncos

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v St Helens

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

SATURDAY (July 27th)

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.15am-10.30pm; BBC 1, 8am-11.50pm; Eurosport, 8am-10.30pm Including rowing, cycling & swimming

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D2 England v West Indies

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am – Practice & Qualifying Belgian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-6pm Senior Open Championship

CAMOGIE – RTÉ 1 – All-Ireland Senior Semi-finals – 1.15pm Cork v Dublin , 3pm Galway v Tipperary

, 3pm RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Ascot

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Salford RD v Castleford Tigers , 6pm Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

, 6pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm 3M Open

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm Joe Joyce v Derek Chisora

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Peamount v Athlone Town

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – International – 8pm Uruguay v Scotland

GAA – RTÉ 1, 9.20pm-11.15pm Up for the Match

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Friendly – 11pm Man City v AC Milan

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Friendly – 11pm Wolves v West Ham

SUNDAY (July 28th)