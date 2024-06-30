Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis
The sport’s most prestigious major takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London this week and next. Ons Jabeur was runner-up in the last two women’s singles finals at Wimbledon, and will be eager to take the final step this time. Standing in her way will be quality players such as Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and French Open winner Iga Świątek. Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling men’s singles decider last year, and both will surely be in the reckoning again this time – though reigning Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner will have something to say about that. – BBC & Premier Sports, July 1st-14th
Motor racing
Unsurprisingly, for fans of Formula One, Max Verstappen has dominated the 2024 F1 season so far, the Red Bull Racing driver leading the Championship standings. Regardless, the British Grand Prix in Silverstone will have home fans hoping for strong performances from English drivers, Lando Norris (McLaren) – who won the Miami Grand Prix in May – George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (both Mercedes). – Sky Sports & Channel 4, Friday-Sunday
Rowing
Probably the most famous regatta in the world, there are more than 400 races scheduled for the River Thames, by the town of Henley-on-Thames, scheduled for this week. Included among the entries for this edition of the Henley Royal Regatta are representatives of University College Dublin, University College Cork, St Michael’s RC and Skibbereen RC. – TNT Sports, Friday-Sunday
MONDAY (July 1st)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 1am Mexico v Ecuador
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 11.45am-4.50pm Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 10.30am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 5pm France v Belgium
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 8pm Portugal v Slovenia
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (July 2nd)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 2am United States v Uruguay
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-4.45pm; ITV4, noon-4.45pm; TG4, 11.55am-4.55pm Tour de France
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 5pm Romania v Netherlands
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 8pm Austria v Turkey
WEDNESDAY (July 3rd)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 2am Brazil v Colombia
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm – Women’s 3rd ODI England v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 1pm-5pm Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 3.30pm-7.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series
THURSDAY (July 4th)
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-9.25pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.05pm Tour de France
- RUGBY – RugbyPass TV – U20 World Championship – 1pm Ireland v Georgia, 1pm Wales v Spain, 3.30pm England v Fiji, 3.30pm France v New Zealand, 6pm Australia v Italy, 6pm South Africa v Argentina
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 3.30pm-7.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-midnight John Deere Classic
FRIDAY (July 5th)
- ROWING – TNT Sports 4, 8.45am-12.45pm, 1.45pm-4.45pm, 5.15pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, 2.30pm-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm Tour de France
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4 from 12.25pm – Practice British Grand Prix
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-4.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – 5pm & 8pm Euro 2024 Quarter-finals
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Castleford Tigers
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
SATURDAY (July 6th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8.05am New Zealand v England, 10.45am Australia v Wales
- ROWING – TNT Sports 4, 9.45am-12.45pm, 1.45pm-4.45pm, 5.15pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am; Channel 4 from 11.25am – Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 2.55pm-5pm Tour de France
- CAMOGIE – RTÉ 1 – All-Ireland Quarter-final – 12.30pm Dublin v Kilkenny
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm BMW International Open
- GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 1.15pm Cork v Waterford
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm – Women’s 1st T20 England v New Zealand
- GAA – RTÉ 1 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 3pm Kilkenny v Clare
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos, 5.30pm Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 4pm South Africa v Ireland
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – 5pm & 8pm Euro 2024 Quarter-finals
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 5.15pm Kerry v Meath, 7.30pm Dublin v Galway
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 8pm-1.30am Canada Open Semi-finals
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8pm Argentina v France
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – International – 10pm Canada v Scotland
SUNDAY (July 7th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 1am – Newark Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan
- ROWING – TNT Sports 4, 10.45am-1.30pm, 2.15pm-5pm Henley Royal Regatta
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5.30pm; ITV4, 12.15pm-5.15pm; TG4, 3.50pm-5.35pm Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm BMW International Open
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm Grand Prix of Germany
- CAMOGIE – RTÉ 2 from 1.15pm – All-Ireland Quarter-final – Galway v Waterford (TBC)
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 & Channel 4 from 1.30pm British Grand Prix
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MFC Final – 2pm Armagh v Derry
- ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 3pm-5pm – Paris Diamond League
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Salford RD v Hull FC
- GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 4pm Limerick v Cork
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 5pm-10.30pm Canada Open Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic
- GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 5.45pm Armagh v Mayo
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm Sunday Game