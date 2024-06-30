Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Tennis

The sport’s most prestigious major takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London this week and next. Ons Jabeur was runner-up in the last two women’s singles finals at Wimbledon, and will be eager to take the final step this time. Standing in her way will be quality players such as Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and French Open winner Iga Świątek. Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling men’s singles decider last year, and both will surely be in the reckoning again this time – though reigning Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner will have something to say about that. – BBC & Premier Sports, July 1st-14th

Motor racing

Unsurprisingly, for fans of Formula One, Max Verstappen has dominated the 2024 F1 season so far, the Red Bull Racing driver leading the Championship standings. Regardless, the British Grand Prix in Silverstone will have home fans hoping for strong performances from English drivers, Lando Norris (McLaren) – who won the Miami Grand Prix in May – George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (both Mercedes). – Sky Sports & Channel 4, Friday-Sunday

Rowing

Probably the most famous regatta in the world, there are more than 400 races scheduled for the River Thames, by the town of Henley-on-Thames, scheduled for this week. Included among the entries for this edition of the Henley Royal Regatta are representatives of University College Dublin, University College Cork, St Michael’s RC and Skibbereen RC. – TNT Sports, Friday-Sunday

MONDAY (July 1st)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 1am Mexico v Ecuador

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 11.45am-4.50pm Tour de France

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 10.30am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 5pm France v Belgium

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 8pm Portugal v Slovenia

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 2nd)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 2am United States v Uruguay

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-4.45pm; ITV4, noon-4.45pm; TG4, 11.55am-4.55pm Tour de France

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 5pm Romania v Netherlands

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024, Last 16 – 8pm Austria v Turkey

WEDNESDAY (July 3rd)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 2am Brazil v Colombia

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm – Women’s 3rd ODI England v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-4.45pm; TG4, 1pm-5pm Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 3.30pm-7.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series

THURSDAY (July 4th)

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-9.25pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.05pm Tour de France

RUGBY – RugbyPass TV – U20 World Championship – 1pm Ireland v Georgia , 1pm Wales v Spain , 3.30pm England v Fiji , 3.30pm France v New Zealand, 6pm Australia v Italy , 6pm South Africa v Argentina

, 1pm , 3.30pm , 3.30pm 6pm , 6pm GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 3.30pm-7.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7.30pm-midnight John Deere Classic

FRIDAY (July 5th)

ROWING – TNT Sports 4, 8.45am-12.45pm, 1.45pm-4.45pm, 5.15pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, 2.30pm-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm Tour de France

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from noon; Channel 4 from 12.25pm – Practice British Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-4.30pm – London LET: Aramco Series

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – 5pm & 8pm Euro 2024 Quarter-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-midnight John Deere Classic

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Castleford Tigers

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

SATURDAY (July 6th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8.05am New Zealand v England , 10.45am Australia v Wales

, 10.45am ROWING – TNT Sports 4, 9.45am-12.45pm, 1.45pm-4.45pm, 5.15pm-8pm Henley Royal Regatta

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am; Channel 4 from 11.25am – Practice & Qualifying British Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 2.55pm-5pm Tour de France

CAMOGIE – RTÉ 1 – All-Ireland Quarter-final – 12.30pm Dublin v Kilkenny

– 12.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm BMW International Open

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 1.15pm Cork v Waterford

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm – Women’s 1st T20 England v New Zealand

GAA – RTÉ 1 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SHC Semi-final – 3pm Kilkenny v Clare

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos , 5.30pm Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

, 5.30pm RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 4pm South Africa v Ireland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – 5pm & 8pm Euro 2024 Quarter-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm John Deere Classic

GAA – TG4 – Women’s Senior Football – 5.15pm Kerry v Meath , 7.30pm Dublin v Galway

, 7.30pm BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 8pm-1.30am Canada Open Semi-finals

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8pm Argentina v France

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – International – 10pm Canada v Scotland

SUNDAY (July 7th)