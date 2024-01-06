UCC Demons beat Energywise Ireland Neptune in overtime to reach National Cup final

Seven-time Insuremyhouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup winners UCC Demons beat Energywise Ireland Neptune 100-93 in an overtime thriller at Neptune Stadium on Friday.

Energywise Ireland Neptune, who were finalists in 2022, started off brightly and would lead by four at the end of the first quarter, 25-21.

Energywise Ireland Neptune would extend their advantage in the second quarter, Ireland international Jordan Blount was prominent with 18 points by half-time, to help them to a 51-39 lead by the break.

The third quarter belonged to UCC Demons, as Daniel O’Mahony’s side came roaring back into the contest, the impressive Seventh Woods landed a three-pointer to reduce the deficit to four points, 58-54. A minute later they were level at 58 apiece, thanks to James Beckom’s basket. David Lehane’s three in the final minute of the third brought a rapturous response from the Demons fans, who sensed the momentum was with their team, it would be 72-68 to Demons by the end of the quarter.

A three from Downey from the top of the arc made it a two-point game with four minutes to go, Neptune trailed 80-78. Demons responded in kind with a James Hannigan three-point jump shot and it was 85-80. Seconds later Downey landed his second three in a row from the same position.

The game was level at 87-87 with 53 seconds remaining following Andrew Gardner’s basket. Both sides had chances to win it, Neptune had possession with 28.3 seconds to go, but Derek Murphy’s jump shot did not drop. UCC Demons had possession with 8.4 seconds remaining and the pacy Woods drove to the basket, but the American was also unsuccessful.

UCC Blue Demons’ head coach Daniel O'Mahony. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

When James Beckom’s jump shot landed, UCC Demons appeared to have the momentum, ahead 93-88, however Blount’s three-pointer brought them back within two, 93-91. It was to be his final contribution as not long afterwards he picked up his fifth foul to exit the game, Neptune trailing 95-91.

Tillman, who was dominant in the paint all game landed a two-pointer in the final minute and drew a foul in the process, which he converted, UCC Demons now led 100-93 with less than a minute to go and that is how it would finish.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony said: “We said at half-time, that’s it now, move forward, we are where we are. We can sit here and complain for 10 minutes and be out of the Cup, or we can go out there and everyone stick together and give it 20 minutes of basketball.”

UCC Demons, who last lifted the trophy in 2015, will face either Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU or 2022 winners Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the Pat Duffy Cup final, which will take place on Saturday, January 20th at the National Basketball Arena and will be live on TG4 and basketballireland.tv.

Energywise Ireland Neptune:

Justin Raheem, Kelvin O’ Donoghue, Cian Heaphy, Derek Murphy, Caleb Leahy, Roy Downey, Conor O’ Sullivan, Jordan Blount, Adam Heaphy, Nil Sabata, Dylan O’ Rourke, Sean Ryan, Andrew Gardner.

Head Coach: Paul Kelleher

Top Scorers: Jordan Blount 23, Roy Downey 17, Derek Murphy 16

UCC Demons:

Scott Hannigan, D’Andre Johnson, James Beckom, Jack O’Leary, Kyle Hosford, James Hannigan, David Lehane, Tala Fam Thiam, Carleton Cuff, Cian Looney, Seventh Woods, James Tobin.

Head Coach: Daniel O’Mahony

Top Scorers: Seventh Woods 25, Elijah Tillman 24, James Hannigan 17