Ireland to play India in New York as T20 World Cup draw revealed

Ireland will be one of the first teams to play a cricket international in New York having been drawn to play against India and Pakistan at this summer’s men’s T20 World Cup.

The other teams in Ireland’s group include Pakistan, USA and Canada, with two matches set to be played in Eisenhower Park, located 30 miles east of the borough of Manhattan, and the other two in Lauderhill, Florida.

The upcoming tournament, set to run from June 4th-30th, marks the first time World Cup matches will be hosted in the USA. The West Indies also act as co-hosts of this tournament, with England set to play all of their group stage matches in the Caribbean.

The competition will kick off with co-hosts USA playing Canada at Eisenhower Park on June 4th. Ireland start their campaign the next day against India at the same venue.

They play Canada in New York two days later before moving to Florida to take on the USA and then Pakistan.

After the sides play their four group matches, the top two will progress to the next stage. Based on world rankings, India and Pakistan will be heavily favoured to progress from Ireland’s group.

This is the second consecutive T20 World Cup for which Ireland have qualified having undergone a historic campaign the last time out in Australia. Back in 2022, they beat Scotland and West Indies to advance from their initial group before upsetting eventual champions England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ahead of their clash in June, Ireland have played India five times in the last two years in T20 matches in Malahide Co Dublin. They will also play Pakistan in a three-match T20 series as preparation for the World Cup in May.

Ireland T20 World Cup fixtures

June 5th: India vs Ireland, New York, 10am (local time)

June 7th: Ireland vs Canada, New York, 10am

June 14th: USA vs Ireland, Florida, 10am

June 16th: Ireland vs Pakistan, Florida, 10am