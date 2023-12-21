Mary Hannigan: ‘That’s business’ - Leo Cullen and Graham Rowntree on RG Snyman’s move

When Leo Cullen and Graham Rowntree sat down for their media duties on Wednesday, neither man would have been too surprised by the bulk of the questions being focused on the recent news that a certain RG Snyman would be leaving Munster for Leinster at the end of the season. Cullen, writes John O’Sullivan, “wore a faintly bemused expression mixed with a hint of exasperation when discussing the move, looking to quash any inference of subterfuge in the process”.

For the Leinster coach, it’s all pretty straightforward: Munster had to choose between keeping Snyman or Jean Kleyn. They chose Kleyn, so Snyman was available for next season and Leinster reckoned he’d be a handy addition to their ranks. Simple. No funny business at all.

Johnny Watterson heard Rowntree echo that view, although the Munster coach did admit he was surprised to hear the South African would be joining Leinster. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie, a huge surprise,” he said. But “it’s not like we’ve been outbid by Leinster. We had nothing for him. That’s business.”

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning brings news of the death of Johnny Flaherty, among those who paid tribute to the Offaly hurling great his fellow county man Shane Lowry. Flaherty, he revealed, wasn’t just useful in one sport. “He got a hole in one at Esker Hills, on a par four,” he recalled.

Ciarán Murphy’s Aunt Mary referred to the maestro as “that fecker Johnny Flaherty” after he broke Galway hearts with a late goal in the 1981 All-Ireland final, one of many memorable days in his 17 years playing for Offaly.

Gordon, meanwhile, talked to Galway football captain Seán Kelly about his hopes for 2024, the chief one being that he’ll be hale and hearty after suffering an ankle injury earlier this year, and Paul Keane spoke with Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm who hasn’t closed the door just yet on his ambitions to play Aussie Rules.

In golf, Philip Reid heard Lowry share his views on Jon Rahm’s recent defection from the PGA Tour to LIV, while also speaking about his own ambitions for the year ahead.

So far, Lowry hasn’t declared an interest in becoming President of Ireland, unlike you-know-who. Dave Hannigan warns us not to laugh off Conor McGregor’s recently declared aspirations. “The worry for Ireland is a template now exists showing how anybody with serious money, media savvy, and a knack for canny scapegoating can make a serious impact,” he writes.

TV Watch: The darts World Championships continue apace at Alexandra Palace (Sky Sports Arena, 12.30-4.30, 7.0-11.0), while in football, holders Barcelona continue their women’s Champions League campaign at home to Sweden’s Rosengård (DAZN, 8.0) and The Eagles take on The Seagulls in the Premier League, ie Crystal Palace v Brighton (Sky Sports Premier League, 8.0).