Mary Hannigan: Stephen Kenny’s likely final game was hardly a stirring farewell

If Tuesday night’s draw with New Zealand proves to be, as expected, Stephen Kenny’s final game as Republic of Ireland manager, then it was it was hardly a stirring farewell, Gavin Cummiskey noting that “a head-spinning three years cursed with rotten luck and odd decisions” ended with a performance from a group of players who “looked like they met an hour before kick-off”.

Gordon Manning heard an emotional Kenny concede after the game that he is unlikely to be offered a new contract, while insisting that “it would be a dream to carry on”, but the FAI are more probably going to start the search for his successor, Gavin taking you through how that process will work.

Kenny’s approach to the job was, writes Ken Early, “high-risk, low-reward”, the Dubliner having taken over “an old bad team” and turned it in to “a young bad team”. At least, though, they might get better, with 26 players having been blooded at senior level during his reign.

In rugby, the return to action of South Africa’s Aphiwe Dyantyi has caught Gordon D’Arcy’s eye, the Sharks winger having served a four-year ban after testing positive for three banned substances. “What really struck me was that his return was so celebrated by the home crowd and the home broadcaster,” Gordon writes, “the message to young players seems to be – cheat and you will be okay”.

READ MORE

Back home, Gerry Thornley caught up with the Leinster and Munster camps ahead of their URC meeting at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. “All friendships will be put to the side for the few hours,” said Leinster’s Caelan Doris who’s relishing taking on a few of his Irish team-mates. Stephen Archer, meanwhile, looks set to break Donncha O’Callaghan’s Munster appearances record in the game. “He’s like a Toyota Hilux with about 400,000 miles on the clock,” said forwards coach Andi Kyriacou. “He’ll never break down.”

There’s a chance that a few of those in action on Saturday could be heading to Paris (again) next summer, Johnny Watterson bringing news that the door has been left open for 15s players to represent the Irish Sevens side at the Olympic Games.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran looks at the range of issues causing division in the GAA, while Paul Keane spoke with Dingle selector Liam O’Connor while he was waiting for his car to be fixed. And he needed the full half hour to explain “the curiosities of Kerry club football” - Dingle were beaten in the semi-finals of the county championship but will represent the Kingdom in the Munster club championship this weekend. Huh?

TV Watch: The women’s Champions League resumes today, with DAZN bringing live coverage on their YouTube channel (or on TV if you’re a subscriber) of Lyon v St Pölten (5.45) and Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona (8.00). And if you think you only get a chance to watch curling every four years at the Winter Olympics, think again - Eurosport are covering the European Championships (7.00). That, no doubt, has made your day.