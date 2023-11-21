Ireland player ratings v New Zealand: Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston the standout performers

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool)

Got across with a strong right hand to bat away a fine diving save from Singh in the run-up to half-time. Replaced by Mark Travers at the break. Rating: 7

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

A particularly Dohertyish mixed bag. Occasionally dangerous on the front foot but lackadaisical when possession was lost. Limped off with 20 to go. Rating: 5

Shane Duffy (Norwich City)

When the game was in the air, he was in his element. When New Zealand kept it on the deck and played around Ireland, he was much less impressive. Lucky not to give away an own goal. Rating: 5

New Zealand's Max Mata with Andrew Omobamidele and Shane Duffy of Ireland. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

His pace got him out of trouble when Wood robbed him early in the second half and his distribution was decent for the most part. Rating: 6

James McClean (Wrexham)

Started brightly, haring up on Johnston’s outside repeatedly when Ireland were on top. His crosses mostly came to nothing though and when New Zealand came at Ireland after the goal, they made plenty of hay down McClean’s flank. Rating: 5

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

Flung himself into challenges and was pretty erratic in possession at times. Offered very little in an advanced role when Cullen came on.

Rating: 4

Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Forced himself into the game and did well to nip into win the ball for Ireland’s goal. Had a golden chance near the end but couldn’t react in time. Rating: 5

Republic of Ireland's Jason Knight and New Zealand's Libby Cacace. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Jason Knight (Bristol City)

Busy, tidy, diligent as ever. But struggled to add very much in an attacking sense and made way for Josh Cullen eight minutes after the restart. Rating: 5

Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Ireland needed more from him, with Johnston and Idah drawing so much attention. But the play seemed to pass him by and didn’t get on enough ball to show his quality. Rating: 5

Adam Idah (Norwich City)

Took his goal calmly and precisely, after being gifted the chance by Sykes’s industry. Led the line pretty well too, making thankless ball stick and bringing others into play. Rating: 8

🎥 | Tonight's opening goal courtesy of Adam Idah 👇pic.twitter.com/1gIqJq8ttV — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) November 21, 2023

Mikey Johnston (Celtic)

The extremely rare sighting of an Ireland player getting the crowd off their seats. Ran at New Zealand relentlessly, bubbling with tricks, flicks and dribbles. Didn’t create many chances but set the tone. Rating: 7

Substitutes

Mark Travers pulled off three top-class saves when Ireland were rocking after the equaliser. 8

Josh Cullen couldn’t quite settle the Ireland midfield as New Zealand started to dictate. 5

Ryan Manning saved an almost certain goal in injury-time with a diving header. 7

Evan Ferguson whipped one brilliant shot that drew a flying save from Crocombe. 7

Alan Browne was dutiful as a makeshift right-back. 5

Andrew Moran only had a few touches on his debut. 5

Manager: Stephen Kenny

It was all a bit on the nose, really. A draw against a side that Ireland are ranked far above, a winning position thrown away, a goal conceded from a long-range shot. Nothing became his reign like the ending of it. Rating: 5