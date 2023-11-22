Stephen Kenny admits that new Ireland deal is unlikely

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny heads for the tunnel for perhaps the last time after the game against New Zealand. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Stephen Kenny has conceded he is unlikely to be offered a new contract to continue as Republic of Ireland manager, although he added that it would be his ambition to remain at the helm.

Speaking in his post-match press conference following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with New Zealand, a clearly emotional Kenny added that no other job could ever compare with managing his country.

His role as manager officially came to an end following the match at the Aviva Stadium and so it is up to the FAI to determine whether to offer Kenny a fresh deal, though he admits that appears unlikely.

“Obviously the board are meeting next week, they’ve a decision to make,” said Kenny. “I respect whatever that decision is. Of course, it would be a dream to carry on and manage the team, of course I would, my instinct is that it’s not going to happen. I respect tht as well.

READ MORE

“From my point of view, there’s no greater honour than to manage your country, it’s a huge privilege. It was an emotional dressingroom with the players there, over 95 per cent of players, their careers are on an upward trajectory.

“So many great people too, so many experienced players. It’s been a privilege in that regard, the greatest honour you can have.”

Kenny feels the squad now in place is ready to kick on and show real progress in the next campaign.

“Rather than to build something step by step, you have to see what can be achieved and what can be attained and work towards that,” he continued. “That’s the way I see life. When you do that, and you set the bar high, your fall can be acute.

“That’s the nature of how I’ve always managed really. It leads you to incredible highs and setbacks.

“Seeing these players and working with them every day, it’s been incredible really. I think, even games we didn’t win, are highlights for me. Portugal away, I’ll always have to live with, those goals away in injury time.

“The game here against Portugal was an outstanding game of football. Serbia here, coming back, the third game in six days, on our knees. At different stages of the last few years, I’ve been under pressure a lot in that period, people speculated I was only one game away a few times.

“That could have been the truth, I don’t know. I did feel like that sometimes. But never in the dressingroom, in the inner sanctum of the dressingroom, never so. I think it’s a great dressingroom now.

“I feel the squad, with the experience they have now, will acquit themselves very well.”