Q&A: What next for the FAI as Stephen Kenny almost certain to leave role

Stephen Kenny: following a poor qualifying campaign, Marc Canham is not expected to recommend a contract extension for the Ireland boss and his management team. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

What happens now?

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is out of contract. Next Tuesday (November 28th) the Football Association of Ireland’s director of football, Marc Canham, will present a review on the European Championships qualification campaign to the board of directors. Canham is not expected to recommend a contract extension for Kenny and his management team of Keith Andrews, Dean Kiely and Stephen Rice. As we have seen when the FAI allowed the contract of Ireland women’s coach Vera Pauw to run out last August, a lengthy recruitment process could follow.

Who replaced Pauw?

Canham has yet to appoint a replacement with Eileen Gleeson double jobbing as interim manager and the FAI’s head of women and girls football. Both Gleeson and a senior FAI source are adamant that she will be replaced, eventually.

What about John O’Shea’s position?

The former Manchester United defender, who won 118 caps for Ireland, was appointed assistant coach under Kenny last February. He is also an assistant coach under Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City. The FAI might keep him on.

So, after five years as an FAI employee, Kenny will be released next Tuesday night?

Almost certainly. FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill informed Pauw by phone immediately after a six hour, late night board meeting on August 29th.

How did that go?

Pauw reacted by levelling a number of accusations at the FAI and Hill in particular. Kenny openly wants a contract extension but he knows there must be consequences for losing twice to Greece in 2023.

Who are the candidates to replace Kenny?

Seemingly, the FAI want to appoint Lee Carsley. In the coming days, weeks, even months, expect Robbie Keane, Roy Keane and Damien Duff to get a mention, as will Anthony Barry, Steve Bruce, Neil Lennon and Chris Hughton.

But Carsley, who won 40 caps for Ireland, has just led the England under-21s to Euros glory. Considering he only signed a one-year rolling contract with the English FA, the final stumbling block appears to be his salary.

How much do the FAI pay their manager?

The days of Denis O’Brien contributing €10 million to managerial salaries over 10 years ended in 2018, with the FAI paying Martin O’Neill’s last contract of €2 million from their own coffers. With borrowings at €50.9 million in 2022, Kenny was believed to be on €520,000. However, Carsley could demand up to €1 million, which is the average salary to manage an English Championship club.

Is a straightforward recruitment process possible?

This is the acid test for a newly branded FAI. However, the board is in disarray, with only 10 current directors after chairman Roy Barrett departed before the handover to Tony Keohane at the AGM on December 9th.

What about Government funding?

The FAI are facing a loss of over €4 million in funding after its General Assembly failed to carry a vote that would have seen two female directors added to an expanded 14 person board – this is needed to attain a 60-40 gender representation at the Government’s insistence. It emerged yesterday evening that separate funding of almost €7 million has also been withheld in the wake of the recent payment controversy to chief executive Jonathan Hill which saw him receive over €20,000 between erroneous travel expenses and in lieu of holidays.

How does the FAI defrost the funding freeze?

Sport Ireland said recently that the FAI needs to “fully embed good governance practices and reforms”.So, remind me, what happens next?

The FAI could move quickly to replace Kenny or stick with their established, process-driven approach as the men’s team do not play a competitive match until September 2024.