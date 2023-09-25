Angling Notes: Lough Mask the perfect setting for national fly-fishing championship

“I feel very proud and privileged to win this prestigious championship,” said an elated Joseph (Joe) Butler from Mallow in Co Cork, following his success at the two-day 20th National VFI Fly Fishing Championship on Lough Mask, sponsored by Michael Twohig of SuperValu.

All roads led to Burke’s of Clonbur, Co Galway, where 130 anglers gathered before and after the competition. Breakfast each morning and, on day one, the opportunity to meet a boating partner and a SuperValu goodie bag to keep you going for the day. Dinner on both evenings was outstanding. A comment overheard: “You won’t go hungry in Burkes.”

Fishing out from Churchfield and concentrating on the “deeps”, Butler caught his fish for 3.208kg (7lbs 1oz) over both days. “Sooty Olive, Green George and Claret Dabbler did the trick,” he said. His boating partner John Scanlon also did well to finish in seventh place with a catch of 2.257kg.

To win this two-day event is no mean feat considering the opposition from some of the best fly fishers in the country. “I’ve fished all the competitions over the 20 years [except the first] and I suppose it has given me a good insight as to what is required,” he said.

One of the advantages in this competition is that anglers can fish out from whichever starting point suits best, be it Ferrybridge, Burke’s Bay, Dringeen, etc. In my case, I was drawn with Ronan Cusack from Cushlough Bay.

We tried the western side of Devenish Island in the deep water taking advantage of the southeasterly in the hope of daphnia feeding fish. Our plan worked perfectly. We met a host of fish — splashing, follow-ons and plenty of action to keep us busy.

Neil O’Meagher (centre) team leader with Mask and Corrib Rescue Team, accepting a cheque for €1,400 from committee members Tom Sweeney (right) and Pat Winning.

Over dinner a collection for the Mask and Corrib Rescue Team brought in €1,400 for this worthy cause. Accepting the cheque, team leader Neil O’Meagher said this money will go towards the upkeep of our new Pioneer-Multi 6m boat with a 60hp Honda engine. He also said the team had attended eight shouts so far this year.

Results: 1, J Butler, 3.208kg; 2, P Molloy, 3.140kg; 3, P Treacy, 2.687kg; 4, M Twohig, 2.672; 5, R Cusack, 2.533kg.

Well done to all those who made the two days most enjoyable, in particular Tom Swanky Sweeney. A special word of thanks also to the Burke family for all their help.

Angling and health

Ciaran Gallagher emails to say Killarney Community College has a fishing club which started after I read about the NHS and how it recommends angling to young people with mental health issues.

“During Covid lockdown I was able to fish a river near where I live. Communicating with nature I realised the NHS was right and that fishing clears the head of negativity. My concentration on fly or bait was really mindfulness. We are a Deis School, now in its third year, with a cultural diversity that reflects modern Ireland. Our fishing trips are local to river and lake fishing for trout. Out of season we practice casting techniques, learn knots and just talk all things piscatorial and environmental.”

If there are other schools who would like to set up the same or perhaps organise outings, please get in touch at ciaran.gallagher@staff.kerryetb.ie.