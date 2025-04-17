Johnny Sexton sure to have major say in Lions outhalf debate

Johnny Sexton’s addition to the British & Irish Lions coaching staff for the summer tour of Australia raises further intrigue over the outhalf selection debate following his previous criticism of Finn Russell and endorsement of Owen Farrell.

Sexton was not named by Andy Farrell when the head coach unveiled his assistants for the tour last month but will now join Simon Easterby, John Dalziel, Andrew Goodman, Richard Wigglesworth and John Fogarty on the coaching ticket. The 39-year-old will also join Farrell’s coaching staff at Ireland upon the conclusion of the Lions tour.

Sexton, who retired after the 2023 World Cup with five Six Nations winners medals, twice toured with the Lions, starting all three Tests of the 2013 trip to Australia at outhalf. He was on the bench for the first Test of the 2017 series against New Zealand but won his place back for the latter two as the Lions came from behind to clinch a draw. He was a surprise omission from the 2021 tour of South Africa and has written at length in his autobiography about that disappointment, admitting the snub “kills me to this day”.

His input into selection meetings will be fascinating considering the intrigue over who Farrell should pick at outhalf. Russell is widely seen as the favourite for the number 10 starting jersey but Sexton has been disparaging about the Scotland outhalf in the past. He has also offered a mixed assessment of Marcus Smith – who was a late call-up for the 2021 Lions tour instead of Sexton – and lately worked closely with the Ireland duo Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley. Sexton has also been effusive in his praise of Owen Farrell, with whom he toured with the Lions in 2013 and 2017 but who has struggled for form with Racing 92, while Fin Smith and George Ford are also contenders.

In his autobiography, he wrote: “Competition was tight, I’ll admit. I expected that Gats [head coach Warren Gatland] would go with Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, players who had delivered for him before. Quality players and proven winners. Finn Russell was the darling of the media during that year’s Six Nations but he didn’t look like a Gatland player to me. I reckoned that if Gats chose three out-halves and if he was true to his ideals, I was in.”

I’d pick Owen Farrell. Who do you want in there when the going gets tough? Test-match animals.

In a subsequent interview with the Times, when asked about Lions selection, the former Ireland captain said: "I know who the media would want. Finn Russell, Marcus Smith, the flashy . . ." Changing tack, Sexton then added: "Marcus, I think, is a generational talent. I actually wouldn't really include him. He looks flashy, but I think he manages the game really well. I think he can light up a game. But for me, I'd like Owen. He can do some remarkable things."

Andy Farrell has opted against publicly detailing his coaches’ specific remits and it is unclear precisely what Sexton will be tasked with given Goodman is Ireland’s backs coach and Wigglesworth looks after England’s attack. During the Six Nations, Sexton was working with Ireland in an informal capacity with an emphasis on kicking and mentoring younger players. – Guardian