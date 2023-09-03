Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Euro 2024 Qualifiers

After opening losses to France (home) and Greece (away), the Republic of Ireland’s chances of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Finals are already hanging by a thread. This week will surely make or break their chances – with Thursday’s game in Paris followed by a home date with the Netherlands on Sunday. With three losses already, Northern Ireland also desperately need positive results in their two away games – against Slovenia and Kazakhstan. – Thursday & Sunday, RTÉ & Premier Sports

NFL

The 2023/24 NFL season begins on Thursday evening (Friday morning Irish-time) with defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting Detroit Lions. The highlight of the opening weekend, though, is probably the Dallas Cowboys’ visit to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. The NFL season involves each of the 32 teams playing 17 games, with the regular season ending on January 7th, 2024. The play-offs beginning the following weekend, and so too does the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII – in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11th. – Sep 7th-Feb 11th, Sky Sports

Rugby World Cup

It’s finally here – the 10th Rugby World Cup begins on Friday in Paris with the meeting of two of the tournament favourites, France and New Zealand. The 20 nations, divided into four groups, will compete across nine venues in France, with the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-final stage. In nine attempts to date, Ireland have never reached the semi-final stage of the World Cup. Some nail-biting days are ahead. – Sep 8th-Oct 28th, RTÉ, Virgin Media & UTV

MONDAY (Sep 4th)

CYCLING – ITV4, 11.30am-3.15pm – Stage 2 Tour of Britain

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-midnight US Open

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Cambridge Utd v Reading

TUESDAY (Sep 5th)

CYCLING – ITV4, 11.15am-4pm – Stage 3 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 10 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-midnight US Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm – 4th T20 England v New Zealand

WEDNESDAY (Sep 6th)

CYCLING – ITV4, 11am-4pm – Stage 4 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 11 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-midnight US Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm; BBC 2 from 5.45pm – 3rd T20 Women: England v Sri Lanka

THURSDAY (Sep 7th)

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.30am-4pm – Stage 5 Tour of Britain

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am – 1st ODI South Africa v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm; RTÉ 2, 1pm-6pm Irish Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 12 Vuelta a España

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-4.30am US Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifiers – 3pm Kazakhstan v Finland ; 5pm Lithuania v Montenegro

; 5pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm France v Rep of Ireland

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Netherlands v Greece

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Slovenia v Northern Ireland

SOCCER – S4C – Friendly – 7.45pm Wales v Korea

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight – LPGA Kroger City Championship

FRIDAY (Sep 8th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.20am Lions @ Chiefs

CYCLING – ITV4, 11.30am-4pm – Stage 6 Tour of Britain

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 1st ODI England v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5pm – Stage 13 Vuelta a España

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm; RTÉ 2, 1pm-6.15pm Irish Open

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 4.20pm-5.50pm UK 5K Road Championships

TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-3am US Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Spain

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Cyprus v Scotland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Slovakia v Portugal

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 7pm-10pm Quebec Grand Prix

ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm France v New Zealand

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Leigh

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight – LPGA Kroger City Championship

SATURDAY (Sep 9th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 1st ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm – Stage 7 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 14 Vuelta a España

ROWING – BBC 2, 1pm-2.45pm – Belgrade World Championships

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV3, 1.10pm-4pm Haydock Park

RACING – RTÉ 2, 2pm-4.45pm Leopardstown

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – Noon Italy v Namibia ; 2.30pm Ireland v Romania

; 2.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm; RTÉ 1, 1.10pm-5.45pm Irish Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Bradford City v Grimsby Town

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifiers – 2pm Azerbaijan v Belgium ; 5pm Estonia v Sweden

; 5pm TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-midnight; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-10pm US Open

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Ukraine v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Andorra v Belarus ; 7.45pm Romania v Israel

; 7.45pm RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 5pm Australia v Georgia ; 8pm England v Argentina

; 8pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm – 2nd ODI South Africa v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA Kroger City Championship

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Galway Utd v DLR Waves

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm North Macedonia v Italy

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 10th)