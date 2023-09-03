Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Euro 2024 Qualifiers
After opening losses to France (home) and Greece (away), the Republic of Ireland’s chances of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Finals are already hanging by a thread. This week will surely make or break their chances – with Thursday’s game in Paris followed by a home date with the Netherlands on Sunday. With three losses already, Northern Ireland also desperately need positive results in their two away games – against Slovenia and Kazakhstan. – Thursday & Sunday, RTÉ & Premier Sports
NFL
The 2023/24 NFL season begins on Thursday evening (Friday morning Irish-time) with defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting Detroit Lions. The highlight of the opening weekend, though, is probably the Dallas Cowboys’ visit to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. The NFL season involves each of the 32 teams playing 17 games, with the regular season ending on January 7th, 2024. The play-offs beginning the following weekend, and so too does the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII – in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11th. – Sep 7th-Feb 11th, Sky Sports
Rugby World Cup
It’s finally here – the 10th Rugby World Cup begins on Friday in Paris with the meeting of two of the tournament favourites, France and New Zealand. The 20 nations, divided into four groups, will compete across nine venues in France, with the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-final stage. In nine attempts to date, Ireland have never reached the semi-final stage of the World Cup. Some nail-biting days are ahead. – Sep 8th-Oct 28th, RTÉ, Virgin Media & UTV
MONDAY (Sep 4th)
- CYCLING – ITV4, 11.30am-3.15pm – Stage 2 Tour of Britain
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Action, 4pm-midnight US Open
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 1 – 8pm Cambridge Utd v Reading
TUESDAY (Sep 5th)
- CYCLING – ITV4, 11.15am-4pm – Stage 3 Tour of Britain
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 10 Vuelta a España
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-midnight US Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm – 4th T20 England v New Zealand
WEDNESDAY (Sep 6th)
- CYCLING – ITV4, 11am-4pm – Stage 4 Tour of Britain
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 11 Vuelta a España
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 3.30pm-5.30am; Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-midnight US Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm; BBC 2 from 5.45pm – 3rd T20 Women: England v Sri Lanka
THURSDAY (Sep 7th)
- CYCLING – ITV4, 10.30am-4pm – Stage 5 Tour of Britain
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am – 1st ODI South Africa v Australia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm; RTÉ 2, 1pm-6pm Irish Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 12 Vuelta a España
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-4.30am US Open
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifiers – 3pm Kazakhstan v Finland; 5pm Lithuania v Montenegro
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm France v Rep of Ireland
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Netherlands v Greece
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Slovenia v Northern Ireland
- SOCCER – S4C – Friendly – 7.45pm Wales v Korea
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight – LPGA Kroger City Championship
FRIDAY (Sep 8th)
- NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.20am Lions @ Chiefs
- CYCLING – ITV4, 11.30am-4pm – Stage 6 Tour of Britain
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 1st ODI England v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.30pm-5pm – Stage 13 Vuelta a España
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-6pm; RTÉ 2, 1pm-6.15pm Irish Open
- ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 4.20pm-5.50pm UK 5K Road Championships
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-3am US Open
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Spain
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Cyprus v Scotland
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Slovakia v Portugal
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 7pm-10pm Quebec Grand Prix
- ATHLETICS – BBC 2, 7pm-9pm – Brussels Diamond League
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm France v New Zealand
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Leigh
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight – LPGA Kroger City Championship
SATURDAY (Sep 9th)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 1st ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka
- CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm – Stage 7 Tour of Britain
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 14 Vuelta a España
- ROWING – BBC 2, 1pm-2.45pm – Belgrade World Championships
- RACING – Virgin Media Two, 1.30pm-4pm; ITV3, 1.10pm-4pm Haydock Park
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2pm-4.45pm Leopardstown
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – Noon Italy v Namibia; 2.30pm Ireland v Romania
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm; RTÉ 1, 1.10pm-5.45pm Irish Open
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 12.30pm Bradford City v Grimsby Town
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifiers – 2pm Azerbaijan v Belgium; 5pm Estonia v Sweden
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm-midnight; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-10pm US Open
- SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Ukraine v England
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 5pm Andorra v Belarus; 7.45pm Romania v Israel
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 5pm Australia v Georgia; 8pm England v Argentina
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 7pm – 2nd ODI South Africa v Australia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA Kroger City Championship
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Galway Utd v DLR Waves
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm North Macedonia v Italy
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Sep 10th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am – Sydney Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland
- ATHLETICS – BBC 1, 10am-2pm Great North Run
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 2nd ODI England v New Zealand
- CYCLING – ITV4, 11am-4pm – Final stage Tour of Britain
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – Noon Japan v Chile
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.30pm GP of San Marino
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm; RTÉ 1, 1.10pm-5.40pm Irish Open
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 – Super League – 12.45pm Salford RD v Warrington
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – Premiership Cup – 1pm Ealing v Northampton
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 15 Vuelta a España
- GAA – TG4 from 1.45pm Club championships (TBA)
- RACING – RTÉ 2, 2.15pm-5pm Leopardstown
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL from 4.30pm Week 1 (TBA)
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 4.45pm South Africa v Scotland; 8pm Wales v Fiji
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 5pm-6pm GP de Fourmies
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm-2am US Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 6pm-10pm Montreal GP
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm – LPGA Kroger City Championship
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Rep of Ireland v Netherlands
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Euro 2024 Qualifier – 7.45pm Greece v Gibraltar
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day 2
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Cowboys @ Giants