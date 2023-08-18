Mary Hannigan: Andy Farrell defends his son Owen against ‘bullshit’ reaction to red card

After a rather tumultuous few days for Owen Farrell, England coach Steve Borthwick has opted not to select him for tomorrow’s meeting with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, his training and match preparation “significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process” that followed his red card against Wales last weekend.

Inevitably, Owen’s father Andy was asked for his thoughts on the affair when he spoke to the media on Thursday, even if he would have preferred to focus on the Irish team he has picked for the game, Cian Prendergast set to make his full test debut.

“I’d probably get his mother up here to do an interview with you,” he said, “and you’ll see the human side of the bullshit that’s happening.”

There has been considerably less sympathy for his son’s self-inflicted predicament in the wider rugby world, Johnny Watterson bringing us some of the reaction to the decision of the disciplinary panel to let Farrell off the hook. “In fairness to World Rugby, they have confirmed their intention to appeal the decision,” he writes, “the consequences of Farrell escaping scot-free could have serious repercussions for the future of the sport.

READ MORE

In soccer, Joanne O’Riordan looks ahead to Sunday’s World Cup final and the likely key contributions of the two goalkeepers, England’s Mary Earps and Spain’s Cata Coll. And Harriet Scott, not long back from Australia after her stint as a reserve for the Republic of Ireland squad, talks about her decision to retire from football so she can focus on her medical career, having recently qualified as a doctor.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan profiles the 24 competitors Ireland are sending to the World Championships in Budapest, the biggest Irish team ever sent to the event. And Philip Reid brings news of Rory McIlroy’s promising opening round at the BMW Championship, a bogey-free 65 seeing him share the lead with Brian Harman.

Telly watch: If you’re a hockey fan and you have access to Premier 1, then tune in at 4.0 to see Ireland’s women start their EuroHockey Championship campaign against England in Germany. Later in the day, Sky Sports Golf will have round two of the BMW Championship in Chicago (6.0 – 11.0).