Opportunity knocks for Prendergast as Farrell reverts to tried and trusted

Cian Prendergast: 'He’s a warrior of a type of player, he’s fit, tough . . . So I’m excited to see him play at the weekend,' said Ireland coach Andy Farrell. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Andy Farrell has allayed fears that Jack Conan’s participation in the World Cup might be under threat, after being restricted to one appearance in Japan 2019, due to the recurrence of a foot issue in the opening warm-up win over Italy a fortnight ago.

The Irish backrower is seemingly on the mend and is back running and, while he and the hamstrung duo of Rónan Kelleher and David Kilcoyne may also be ruled out of Ireland’s final warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne next week, Farrell suggested Conan should be fit for the first pool game against Romania in Bordeaux in three weeks’ time.

“Jack is still ongoing,” said Farrell. “Him, David Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher, they’re not long-term. Whether they’re going to be fit for next week or not, we don’t quite know. Probably not. Will they be fit for the start of the World Cup and available for selection? Definitely, yes.”

In Conan’s absence, Cian Prendergast will make his full Test debut at No 8 in an entirely changed starting XV from the win over Italy. All bar four of the starting XV for the Grand Slam finale against England on St Patrick’s Day are restored, save for Ross Byrne starting in place of the suspended Johnny Sexton, and the return of Tadhg Beirne and Garry Ringrose, both of whom were ruled out of that coronation.

“I just see improvement all the time,” said Farrell of Prendergast. “He came to New Zealand with us very raw, came back into Connacht and, to be fair, he’s always been a standout performer for Connacht, just because of his fight, his energy.

“He’s a warrior of a type of player, he’s fit, tough but there’s all sorts of his game that he needs to tidy up and over the last eight weeks we’ve seen that in abundance. So I’m excited to see him play at the weekend.

“His feel in around the game has improved, not just decision-making ball in hand, which has made his skill level a lot better but also his decision-making defensively.

“He’s always been one to chase absolutely everything, whether it be a ball on the ground, and his discipline has been something we’ve needed to talk about from time to time,” said Farrell, which will hardly come as a surprise.

“But his all-round game is getting more balance. I’m sure it’s not going to be perfect at the weekend but I’m excited to see him play.”

Prendergast’s selection at ‘8′ comes within 24 hours of the Munster ‘8′ Gavin Coombes being one of five players culled from the original training squad.

Andy Farrell: 'Winning matters, it matters massively to us, but winning well with a good performance matters even more.' Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

While he said Coombes had fought hard and “improved his skill level” over the past eight weeks, Farrell preferred to keep the reasoning for his omission private.

But drawing on his vast experience of a squad’s dynamic, he said of the decision to trim the squad this week: “I don’t like putting dates on things because it has to be a feel, what’s right for the group, and you get a sense of where the group is going and what needs to happen for it to kick on.”

England have beaten Ireland in warm-up matches before each of the last three World Cups, culminating in that damaging record 57-15 loss in Twickenham four years ago.

“We’re aware of that and that all becomes part of the jigsaw. Winning matters, it matters massively to us, but winning well with a good performance matters even more.”

The English side was announced during Farrell’s media briefing in the Aviva Stadium and on hearing it the Irish coach declared: “A good side.”

Nor was he surprised that Steve Borthwick had selected such an experienced line-up.

“Surprised, why? No, he’s playing a big Test match and he wants his side to do well in the Aviva, just like we want to do the same. We’ve got a good side as well and I’m delighted that Steve has come out with that because it makes for a great day ahead.”

Borthwick claimed he initially wanted to select his captain, Farrell’s son Owen, who is under the spotlight more than ever after his red card against Wales last week was rescinded. But the English captain has not been named after missing training at the start of the week in the expectation of a suspension.

Asked if he was glad that his son had not been picked, Farrell said: “No, no. Not at all.”

Asked if it had been a difficult week for him as a father, Farrell said: “Well I’m a person, but I’m also a professional coach for Ireland so I know how to handle all that kind of stuff and the experience I’ve had through my career certainly helped.”

Yes, of course the pair had spoken this week, but when asked if he agreed with English assistant Kevin Sinfield that his son attracted David Beckham-like scrutiny, Farrell initially responded: “Ah look, if I say anything in here there’s your headline straight away. What could I say? I don’t know.”

But Farrell was compelled to continue and give an inkling into the discomfort which the exposure on Owen had caused within their tightly-knit family, as all manner of former and current players/coaches chipped in with their views on the disciplinary committee’s decision, and the appeal by World Rugby which will lead to another hearing early next week.

“I’d probably get his mother up here to do an interview with you, and you’ll see the human side of the bullshit that’s happening like, you know?

“Or maybe get his wife to write a book on it, because then you’ll probably see the impact that it’s having on, not just the professional player, but the families and the human side that goes with it.”

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), James Ryan (Leinster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Keith Earls (Munster).

ENGLAND: Freddie Steward; Anthony Watson, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, David Ribbans; Courtney Lawes (Capt), Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Chessum, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.