Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s Open

The 47th Women’s (British) Open will be contested by 144 of the best golfers in the world this week at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey. Ireland’s Leona Maguire will be in south London for the tournament, hoping to match her strong performance last year when she finished in tied-fourth position at Muirfield. Stephanie Meadow has also qualified for the prestigious event. – Aug 10th-13th, Sky Sports

Dublin Horse Show

The week-long annual show at the RDS, Dublin has grown over its long history into a huge festival. Among the 168 classes and competitions will be the usual top-class international sport, including the Nations Cup (Friday) and Grand Prix of Ireland (Sunday). – Friday-Sunday, RTÉ

Women’s Football

The last of the big four finals – men’s and women’s football, hurling and camogie – takes place at the weekend, with a triple header at Croke Park. While a Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland senior football final may feel familiar, amazingly this will be the first meeting of the two in the All-Ireland Senior Women’s Football Championship decider. While Dublin have 11 championship titles in the past two decades, it is 30 years since Kerry claimed the top prize in the sport. – Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (Aug 7th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am England v Nigeria

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s World Cup – 11.30am Australia v Denmark

CYCLING – Eurosport, 12.25pm-4.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.50pm-4.20pm; BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Larne v Dungannon Swifts

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 Women’s World Cup highlights

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (Aug 8th)

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9am Jamaica

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s World Cup – Noon France

CYCLING – Eurosport, 12.25pm-4.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.50pm-4.20pm; BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Wrexham v Wigan

WEDNESDAY (Aug 9th)

CYCLING – Eurosport, 2.20pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.20pm-2.20pm, 3pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-8.55pm Track World Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Burton Albion v Leicester City

THURSDAY (Aug 10th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6pm Women’s Open

CYCLING – Eurosport, 1.55pm-5.15pm; BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm; BBC Red Button, 5.35pm-7.20pm Track World Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm St Jude Championship

FRIDAY (Aug 11th)

SOCCER – RTÉ – Women’s World Cup – 2am Quarter-final 1 ; 8.30am Quarter-final 2

; 8.30am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6pm Women’s Open

EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-6pm Dublin Horse Show

CYCLING – Eurosport, 2.30pm-6pm; BBC 2, 2.30pm-5.15pm Track World Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm St Jude Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Almería v Rayo Vallecano ; 8.30pm Sevilla v Valencia

; 8.30pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL & Showcase – Premier League – 8pm Burnley v Manchester City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v Lille

SATURDAY (Aug 12th)

SOCCER – RTÉ – Women’s World Cup – 8am Quarter-final 3 ; 11.30am Quarter-final 4

; 11.30am POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm European Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Coventry City v Middlesbrough

RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-4.30pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-5pm Ascot

CYCLING – Eurosport, 1pm-3.30pm, 5.20pm-8.30pm; BBC Red Button, 11.15am-1.35pm, 5.50pm-6.45pm Track World Championship

RACING – TG4, 2pm-6pm The Curragh

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Challenge Cup Final – 3pm Leigh v Hull KR

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3pm – 4th T20 West Indies v India

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 4pm Real Sociedad v Girona ; 6.30pm Las Palmas v Mallorca ; 8.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

; 6.30pm ; 8.30pm RUGBY – Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-ups – 5.30pm England v Wales ; 8.05pm France v Scotland

; 8.05pm SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle v Aston Villa

EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 6pm-7.30pm Dublin Horse Show

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm St Jude Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – German Supercup – 7.45pm Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Lorient

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Aug 13th)