Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Women’s Open
The 47th Women’s (British) Open will be contested by 144 of the best golfers in the world this week at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey. Ireland’s Leona Maguire will be in south London for the tournament, hoping to match her strong performance last year when she finished in tied-fourth position at Muirfield. Stephanie Meadow has also qualified for the prestigious event. – Aug 10th-13th, Sky Sports
Dublin Horse Show
The week-long annual show at the RDS, Dublin has grown over its long history into a huge festival. Among the 168 classes and competitions will be the usual top-class international sport, including the Nations Cup (Friday) and Grand Prix of Ireland (Sunday). – Friday-Sunday, RTÉ
Women’s Football
The last of the big four finals – men’s and women’s football, hurling and camogie – takes place at the weekend, with a triple header at Croke Park. While a Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland senior football final may feel familiar, amazingly this will be the first meeting of the two in the All-Ireland Senior Women’s Football Championship decider. While Dublin have 11 championship titles in the past two decades, it is 30 years since Kerry claimed the top prize in the sport. – Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (Aug 7th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Women’s World Cup – 8.30am England v Nigeria
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s World Cup – 11.30am Australia v Denmark
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 12.25pm-4.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.50pm-4.20pm; BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm Track World Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Larne v Dungannon Swifts
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 Women’s World Cup highlights
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (Aug 8th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s World Cup – 9am Jamaica
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s World Cup – Noon France
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 12.25pm-4.30pm, 5.10pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.50pm-4.20pm; BBC 2, 5.30pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-9pm Track World Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Wrexham v Wigan
WEDNESDAY (Aug 9th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 2.20pm-9.30pm; BBC Red Button, 12.20pm-2.20pm, 3pm-7pm; BBC Three, 7pm-8.55pm Track World Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup, 1st Round – 8pm Burton Albion v Leicester City
THURSDAY (Aug 10th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6pm Women’s Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 1.55pm-5.15pm; BBC 2, 2pm-4.45pm; BBC Red Button, 5.35pm-7.20pm Track World Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm St Jude Championship
FRIDAY (Aug 11th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ – Women’s World Cup – 2am Quarter-final 1; 8.30am Quarter-final 2
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11am-6pm Women’s Open
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 1.45pm-6pm Dublin Horse Show
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 2.30pm-6pm; BBC 2, 2.30pm-5.15pm Track World Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm St Jude Championship
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 6.30pm Almería v Rayo Vallecano; 8.30pm Sevilla v Valencia
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL & Showcase – Premier League – 8pm Burnley v Manchester City
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v Lille
SATURDAY (Aug 12th)
- SOCCER – RTÉ – Women’s World Cup – 8am Quarter-final 3; 11.30am Quarter-final 4
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm European Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s Open
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Coventry City v Middlesbrough
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.30pm-4.30pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-5pm Ascot
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 1pm-3.30pm, 5.20pm-8.30pm; BBC Red Button, 11.15am-1.35pm, 5.50pm-6.45pm Track World Championship
- RACING – TG4, 2pm-6pm The Curragh
- RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 1 – Challenge Cup Final – 3pm Leigh v Hull KR
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3pm – 4th T20 West Indies v India
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 4pm Real Sociedad v Girona; 6.30pm Las Palmas v Mallorca; 8.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
- RUGBY – Amazon Prime – World Cup warm-ups – 5.30pm England v Wales; 8.05pm France v Scotland
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle v Aston Villa
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 6pm-7.30pm Dublin Horse Show
- GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm St Jude Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – German Supercup – 7.45pm Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Lorient
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day
SUNDAY (Aug 13th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from midnight Vincente Luque v Rafael Dos Anjos
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 2am Emanuel Navarrete v Oscar Valdez
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-8pm European Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport, 11.30am-4.30pm; BBC 2, 1pm-5pm Track World Championship
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Women’s Football Finals – 11.45am Junior: Down v Limerick; 1.45pm Inter: Clare v Kildare; 4pm Senior: Kerry v Dublin
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-7pm Women’s Open
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Aberdeen v Celtic
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – Noon Brest v Lens; 2pm Clermont v Monaco; 4.05pm Rennes v Metz; 7.45pm Strasbourg v Lyon
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Brentford v Tottenham; 4.30pm Chelsea v Liverpool
- EQUESTRIAN – RTÉ 2, 2.45pm-5.30pm Dublin Horse Show
- CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 3pm – 5th T20 West Indies v India
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-11pm St Jude Championship
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-10.30pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2