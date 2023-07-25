Ireland suffer heavy defeat to Australia in women’s one-day international

Kim Garth of Australia, second from left, celebrates with team-mates after bowling Leah Paul of Ireland out the second game of the Certa Women’s One Day International Challenge at Castle Avenue in Dublin. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

2nd ODI: Australia 321-7 (50 ovs) (E Perry 91, A Gardner 65, B Mooney 49, A Sutherland 37; G Dempsey 4-54, C Murray 2-93) beat Ireland 168 (38.2 ovs) (A Hunter 50, G Lewis 37; G Wareham 3-33, T McGrath 2-27, J Jonassen 2-17) by 153 runs

Australia beat Ireland by 153 runs after a classy batting display in the second game of the Certa Women’s One Day International Challenge at Castle Avenue in Dublin

Australia’s total of 321 was out of reach for the hosts, who managed 168 as they were made to pay for the lack of wickets early on in the day.

Ireland had celebrated a victory over Australia earlier in the year, albeit in a 15-a-side warm-up game for the T20 World Cup.

The tourists started strong with the bat on this occasion courtesy of Ellyse Perry (91), who put on 106 with Beth Mooney (49) and 54 with Ashleigh Gardner (65) as Ireland struggled to disrupt the rhythm of their opponents.

Perry hit nine fours and three sixes before she finally fell to 18-year-old Georgina Dempsey, who added the scalp of Gardner in figures of four for 54.

Former Ireland international Kim Garth took the wicket of Ireland opener Leah Paul in the sixth over but that was followed by an 89-run second-wicket stand between Gaby Lewis, with 37, and 17-year-old Amy Hunter, who made 50 before being caught by Annabel Sutherland off Tahlia McGrath.

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was clinical with the ball and picked up three for 33 as Australia’s bowling attack overpowered Ireland.

The two sides face off again on Friday in the final game of the series after their opening scheduled fixture was rained off on Sunday.