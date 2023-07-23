Ashes fourth Test: Hope of play washed away on the final day

Australia’s dreams came true at Old Trafford as relentless rain completely washed out the final day of the fourth Test, leaving the series scoreline at 2-1 with one to play and guaranteeing that as the trophy’s current holders, they will retain the Ashes until at least 2025-26.

The closest anyone got to action was the 12.15pm pitch inspection, which occurred after a dry spell long enough for ground staff to have got the outfield in decent condition, and with optimism rising that despite the dismal forecasts some play would be possible. But it coincided with the rain returning and the immediate decision to have some lunch; and soon all hope was washed away. A few of the England players did make it on to the outfield soon afterwards but only to play some football and they soon returned to their dressingroom, hair slick with water.

The crowd dwindled as the puddles swelled through the afternoon and the futility of the exercise became increasingly clear. The decision to abandon the Test was finally made at 5.25pm.

Having fallen 2-0 behind after two thrilling, tightly contested Tests England needed to win the three remaining encounters if they were to take back the urn. Victory at Headingley two weeks ago enabled them to come to Manchester reinvigorated and they proceeded to dominate completely the first three days, scoring 592 in their first innings, in response to Australia’s 317 and reducing the tourists to 113 for four in their second innings, still 162 behind. But the forecast for the weekend was always miserable and reality has lived down to the bleakest predictions, with only 30 overs possible on Saturday — much of it spin after the umpires decreed it too dark to bowl at pace — and none at all on Sunday. Australia ended on 214 for five, 61 behind.

The final Test starts at the Oval on Thursday, with England needing a win to draw the series and extend an impressive unbeaten home record. The last time Australia won an Ashes series away from home was in 2001 and for a generation of players this is likely to be a final opportunity to do so — Dave Warner, who has already announced his impending retirement, and Usman Khawaja are 36, Steve Smith is 34 and Mitchell Starc 33. “It’s certainly something I have wanted to tick off my bucket list,” said Smith before the series started. “I know it’s the same for a lot of the other boys.” — Guardian