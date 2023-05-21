Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Curragh
Three weeks after the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas comes the Irish version at The Curragh, the first Irish Classic of 2023. The following day, Ladies Day, features the 1,000 Guineas, the first fillies Classic race of the season. It’s all part of a big weekend of racing at the Co Kildare racecourse. – Saturday & Sunday, RTE
URC Final
Munster are used to having a huge travelling support, but with next weekend’s decider being played in Cape Town the Red Army will, of course, be considerably outnumbered in the 55,000 DHL Stadium, which is already a sell-out. When the sides met last month in Cape Town, the Irish side surprised the hosts, handing out a first home defeat for the Stormers of the season. This will be an even tougher task. - Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports
Lopez v Conlan
Next weekend, Michael Conlan will face IBF World featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast. The Mexican took the title against Josh Warrington last December and his first defence will be against the 31-year-old Irish Olympian. The vocal home crowd will be crucial for Conlan, who made an unsuccessful bid for the WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood last year, before bouncing back with wins over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi. – Saturday, BT Sport
MONDAY (May 22nd)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G3: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Roma v Salernitana; 7.45pm Empoli v Juventus
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
TUESDAY (May 23rd)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G4: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 9.30am-5pm - Stage 16 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 6.30pm Celta Vigo v Girona; 6.30pm Real Sociedad v Almería; 9pm Real Valladolid v Barcelona
WEDNESDAY (May 24th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G4: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 17 Giro d’Italia
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 6.30pm Villarreal v Cádiz; 9pm Real Betis v Getafe
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 6.30pm Elche v Sevilla; 9pm Espanyol v Atlético Madrid
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 7.45pm Rangers v Hearts
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Brighton v Manchester City
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Fiorentina v Inter Milan
THURSDAY (May 25th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G5: LA Lakers @ Denver Nuggets
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 18 Giro d’Italia
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm KLM Open
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 6.30pm Mallorca v Valencia; 6.30pm Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao; 9pm Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm - London Premier League
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Chelsea
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge
FRIDAY (May 26th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G5: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Highlanders v Reds; 10.35am Melbourne Rebels v Western Force
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm - Stage 19 Giro d’Italia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Monaco Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm KLM Open
- CYCLING - BBC Red Button, 1.15pm-3.15pm - London UCI Women’s World Tour
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge
- GAA - TG4 - Connacht Minor Football Final - 7pm Galway v Mayo
- SOCCER - RTE 2 - Airtricity League, Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shelbourne
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
SATURDAY (May 27th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G6: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.05am Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika; 5.35am Crusaders v Waratahs; 8.05am Blues v Hurricanes; 10.35am Brumbies v Chiefs
- BADMINTON - BT Sport 4, 6am-2.30pm Malaysia Masters Semi-finals
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.15am-6pm - Stage 20 Giro d’Italia
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am - Practice & Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm KLM Open
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v Aberdeen
- RACING - ITV4, 1pm-4pm Haydock Park, Goodwood & York
- RACING - RTE 2, 1.45pm-4.30pm The Curragh
- SOCCER - BBC 1, Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - 2.30pm Women’s Super League (TBA)
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena & Mix - 2.30pm Bundesliga (TBA)
- RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 1 - English Premiership Final - 3pm Saracens v Sale
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Charles Schwab Challenge
- GAA - RTE 2 - Joe McDonagh Cup Final - 4.45pm Carlow v Offaly
- GAA – GAAGO - All-Ireland SFC - 4.45pm Armagh v Westmeath; 7pm Derry v Monaghan
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports - URC Final - 5.30pm Stormers v Munster
- BOXING - BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm - Belfast Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 7pm - Bournemouth Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - 8pm Ligue 1 (TBA)
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 11.20pm-0.10am Women’s Super League highlights
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1.30am - Las Vegas LPGA Matchplay
SUNDAY (May 28th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G6: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat
- BADMINTON - BT Sport 2, 6am-11.30am Malaysia Masters Finals
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm KLM Open
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm Monaco Grand Prix
- RUGBY - Channel 5 - 2pm Barbarians v World XV
- GAA - RTE 2 - 2pm Leinster SHC (TBA); 4pm Munster SHC (TBA)
- RACING - RTE 1, 2.10pm-4.40pm The Curragh
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 2.30pm-6.30pm – Final stage Giro d’Italia
- CYCLING - BBC 2, 3pm-6pm - London UCI Women’s World Tour
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11.30pm Charles Schwab Challenge
- SOCCER - Sky Sports & BT Sport - 4.30pm Premier League (TBA)
- GAA - TG4 - Ulster MFC Final - 6pm Derry v Monaghan
- ATHLETICS - BBC Three, 7pm-9pm - Rabat Diamond League
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-0.10am Match of the Day
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30pm-2.30am LPGA Matchplay
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G7: LA Lakers @ Denver Nuggets