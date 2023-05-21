Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Curragh

Three weeks after the Newmarket 2,000 Guineas comes the Irish version at The Curragh, the first Irish Classic of 2023. The following day, Ladies Day, features the 1,000 Guineas, the first fillies Classic race of the season. It’s all part of a big weekend of racing at the Co Kildare racecourse. – Saturday & Sunday, RTE

URC Final

Munster are used to having a huge travelling support, but with next weekend’s decider being played in Cape Town the Red Army will, of course, be considerably outnumbered in the 55,000 DHL Stadium, which is already a sell-out. When the sides met last month in Cape Town, the Irish side surprised the hosts, handing out a first home defeat for the Stormers of the season. This will be an even tougher task. - Saturday, TG4 & Premier Sports

Lopez v Conlan

Next weekend, Michael Conlan will face IBF World featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast. The Mexican took the title against Josh Warrington last December and his first defence will be against the 31-year-old Irish Olympian. The vocal home crowd will be crucial for Conlan, who made an unsuccessful bid for the WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood last year, before bouncing back with wins over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi. – Saturday, BT Sport

MONDAY (May 22nd)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G3: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 5.30pm Roma v Salernitana ; 7.45pm Empoli v Juventus

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Newcastle Utd v Leicester City

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (May 23rd)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G4: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 9.30am-5pm - Stage 16 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 6.30pm Celta Vigo v Girona; 6.30pm Real Sociedad v Almería; 9pm Real Valladolid v Barcelona

WEDNESDAY (May 24th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G4: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm - Stage 17 Giro d’Italia

SOCCER – LaLigaTV - La Liga - 6.30pm Villarreal v Cádiz ; 9pm Real Betis v Getafe

; 9pm SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 6.30pm Elche v Sevilla ; 9pm Espanyol v Atlético Madrid

; 9pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 7.45pm Rangers v Hearts

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Brighton v Manchester City

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Coppa Italia - 8pm Fiorentina v Inter Milan

THURSDAY (May 25th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G5: LA Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm - Stage 18 Giro d’Italia

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm KLM Open

SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports - La Liga - 6.30pm Mallorca v Valencia ; 6.30pm Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao ; 9pm Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

; 6.30pm ; 9pm DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-10pm - London Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 8pm Manchester Utd v Chelsea

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge

FRIDAY (May 26th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G5: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 8.05am Highlanders v Reds ; 10.35am Melbourne Rebels v Western Force

; 10.35am CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm - Stage 19 Giro d’Italia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Monaco Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm KLM Open

CYCLING - BBC Red Button, 1.15pm-3.15pm - London UCI Women’s World Tour

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-midnight Charles Schwab Challenge

GAA - TG4 - Connacht Minor Football Final - 7pm Galway v Mayo

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Airtricity League, Premier Division - 7.45pm Bohemians v Shelbourne

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Arena - Super League - 8pm Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

SATURDAY (May 27th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - Conference Final - 1.30am G6: Denver Nuggets @ LA Lakers

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - Super Rugby - 3.05am Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika ; 5.35am Crusaders v Waratahs ; 8.05am Blues v Hurricanes ; 10.35am Brumbies v Chiefs

; 5.35am ; 8.05am ; 10.35am BADMINTON - BT Sport 4, 6am-2.30pm Malaysia Masters Semi-finals

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 10.15am-6pm - Stage 20 Giro d’Italia

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am - Practice & Qualifying Monaco Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4pm KLM Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Scottish Premiership - 12.30pm Celtic v Aberdeen

RACING - ITV4, 1pm-4pm Haydock Park, Goodwood & York

RACING - RTE 2, 1.45pm-4.30pm The Curragh

SOCCER - BBC 1, Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase - 2.30pm Women’s Super League (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER - Sky Sports Arena & Mix - 2.30pm Bundesliga (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY - UTV & BT Sport 1 - English Premiership Final - 3pm Saracens v Sale

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Charles Schwab Challenge

GAA - RTE 2 - Joe McDonagh Cup Final - 4.45pm Carlow v Offaly

GAA – GAAGO - All-Ireland SFC - 4.45pm Armagh v Westmeath ; 7pm Derry v Monaghan

; 7pm RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports - URC Final - 5.30pm Stormers v Munster

BOXING - BT Sport 1 from 6.30pm - Belfast Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan

BOXING - Sky Sports Action from 7pm - Bournemouth Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 - 8pm Ligue 1 (TBA)

(TBA) GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game

SOCCER - BBC 1, 11.20pm-0.10am Women’s Super League highlights

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1.30am - Las Vegas LPGA Matchplay

SUNDAY (May 28th)