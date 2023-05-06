Clontarf and Terenue face off again in AIL final that could go either way

All-Ireland League Division A Final: Clontarf v Terenure College, Sunday, 3pm, Aviva Stadium (Live on TG4)

Leinster and La Rochelle aren’t the only sides renewing rivalries in an Aviva final this month. The two best club sides and the two best supported clubs in the country go head-to-head for the second year running in Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League final. If it lives up to its billing like it did 12 months ago, when the official attendance was record 5,788, then the nine-month club season will have a fitting finale.

As was the case last season, Clontarf topped the table with Terenure in second, and both again negotiated home semi-finals in contrasting styles to set up the AIL’s new ‘clásico’, but it would seem that the gap – minimal as it was – is closing.

Whereas Clontarf finished 16 points clear of Terenure before winning last season’s fluctuating decider by 29-23, this season the gap in the final table was only five points.

Furthermore, Terenure went to Castle Avenue in November and won 29-24, only for Clontarf to return the favour and make a statement of intent by replicating that scoreline in Lakelands Park in January.

It’s a measure of Terenure’s intent to go one better than their maiden final that 10 of last season’s starting XV, and 16 of the match day squad, pitch up again.

As expected, they have been boosted by the return to the starting line-up of captain Harrison Brewer after his 25-minute appearance in the semi-final following a five-week absence with an elbow injury, as he is named in the secondrow. But they have lost influential centre Peter Sylvester due to injury, with Caolan Dooley switching to midfield as Stephen O’Neill, who missed last year’s final through injury, returns on the wing.

Clontarf also return with 10 of last year’s starting XV and 16 of the match day 23, but they have made four changes from their hard-earned 13-12 semi-final win over Young Munster, a proper cup tie which should have them well primed.

Steve Crosbie and Hugh Cooney have been chosen at outhalf and centre, while the Leinster academy duo of Aitzol King and Alex Soroka also start, with Mick Kearney moving to lock. Two others unavailable for the semi-final as they were among Leinster’s squad in South Africa, lock Brian Deeny and scrumhalf Ben Murphy, are restored to a strong bench.

Whereas Terenure are seeking their first title, Clontarf are pursuing a fourth in the last decade, which would put them behind only Shannon and Cork Con in the all-time list. Captain Matt D’Arcy, who was in Australia when Clontarf finally completed their breakthrough in 2013-14, has played in the club’s subsequent five finals – winning two and losing three.

His family are steeped in the club and he began playing minis in ‘Tarf at five along with his twin brother Aidan, who rode off into the sunset after last year’s final.

“Rugby has been so important in my life for other reasons, like who I am as a person, how I treat people and what it means to be a part of something. The respect the game has given me is massive, and I owe so much to it,” said D’Arcy.

“This is my 10th season in the AIL, and as Harrison would tell you, it takes over your life. It’s a massive, massive commitment. You’re giving up your Friday nights and Thursday nights, not just your weekends, and I’ve enjoyed every moment. These are the days you’ll look back on, and hopefully with fond memories of lifting a Cup.”

Brewer, whose coffee shack helped Lakelands Park become the heartbeat of the Terenure community, has travelled a different path from his days with the Irish under-20s and playing in New Zealand, Japan and England.

“To be honest, it probably wasn’t really a pro career. I wasn’t doing huge things. I was over in New Zealand playing NPC and I was over in Japan and it was injury-ridden. Throughout that time, I always had an eye on what Terenure were doing. It was a little bit of a missing piece in myself. It was key for me to go back and do things with them. It means the world to me.”

Everything points to another close-run final with plenty of twists.

As proven by Dylan Donnellan’s record haul of 22 tries, on top of his 19 last season including a pivotal score in the final, many teams have found Clontarf’s maul well-nigh unstoppable these past couple of seasons. That, and their returning clutch of Leinster players, perhaps makes them favourites again, but Terenure are a year older, wiser and hungrier.

It should be another cracker.

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Hugh Cooney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Michael Brown; Steve Crosbie, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Fionn Gilbert, Michael Kearney, Alex Soroka, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Darragh Bolger, Ed Kelly, Ben Murphy, Conor Kelly, Cian O’Donoghue, JP Phelan, Brian Deeny.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam LaGrue, Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hanan, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Michael Melia, Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Robbie Smyth, Campbell Classon, Andrew Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Conal Bloomer, Conor McKeon, Cathal Marsh, Henry McErlean.

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU).

Saturday’s games (2.30)

Division 1A promotion/relegation playoff final: Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park back pitch

Highfield’s surprise 19-17 semi-final win away to Old Belvedere was their fourth win in their last five games, but Shannon have also hit some form. The AIL kingpins, with nine titles, will compete tooth and nail to preserve their hard-won 1A status.

Division 1B Promotion playoff final: Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook

James Blaney’s Blackrock are seeking a second successive promotion via the play-offs after a 10-8 semi-final win over Nenagh Ormond, while Barnhall relegated Banbridge with a 20-18 away win after squeezing into fourth place in 1B. But ‘Rock did complete a double over them with a 44-29 win in Stradbrook last February.

Division 2A promotion/relegation playoff final: UL Bohemians v Dungannon, Annacotty

The Ian Keatley-coached UL Bohemians, featuring Academy lock Evan O’Connell (cousin of Paul), will be seeking to move the older, more physical Dungannon around Annacotty, but the nature of two narrow semi-final wins over Sligo and Corinthians suggests a close-run game.

Division 2B promotion playoff final: Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick

Bruff will bring the maul which did so much damage to help beat Galwegians away in the semi-finals, but Skerries finished 24 points above them in 2C, thanks in part to a double completed by a 30-17 win in Holmpatirck last March.