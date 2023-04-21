Hopefully the Just Stop Oil man won’t turn up at Corrigan Park but expect more protests this summer

It’s unlikely that many of us ever anticipated snooker being targeted by an anti-oil protester, the link between the sport and fossil fuel production is not entirely evident. But, as we know, that’s what happened on Monday at the World Championships in Sheffield where they’re probably still hoovering up that orange powder.

That intervention by the Just Stop Oil man, allied to Animal Rising’s attempt to halt the Aintree Grand National last weekend, are, Johnny Watterson tells us, likely to herald an ever increasing number of protests at high profile sporting events in the months ahead, possibly even at Sunday’s London Marathon.

Meanwhile, in one of the more bizarre sporting stories you’ll read all year, Derek Scally reports on German magazine Die Aktuelle publishing a “world sensation” of an ‘interview’ with Formula One driver Michael Schumacher, 10 years after he suffered brain damage in a skiing accident. Except the ‘interview’ was generated by an artificial intelligence chatbot. The Schumacher family are, understandably, planning legal action.

In cycling, Shane Stokes talks to rising star Ben Healy, the 22-year-old who, last weekend, matched Stephen Roche’s 1982 feat of finishing second in the prestigious Amstel Gold Race.

READ MORE

And in rugby, John O’Sullivan heard from Greg McWilliams ahead of Ireland’s daunting meeting with England in the women’s Six Nations tomorrow, the coach insisting that his players are well prepared for the challenge and determined to “fight for every inch we can”. John also talked to Ed Byrne in advance of Leinster’s URC meeting with the Bulls in Pretoria tomorrow afternoon.

In Gaelic games, Sean Moran writes about the growing concern about the use of the handpass in hurling, and the GAA’s plans to address the issue, while Gordon Manning spoke with Dublin hurler Cian Boland in the build-up to the start of his county’s Championship campaign – they’re away to Antrim on Saturday. Hopefully the Just Stop Oil man won’t turn up.

Telly watch: If rugby’s your tipple, Premier Sports 1 have live coverage this evening of Ulster’s URC game against Edinburgh (kick-off 7.35). In football, Shelbourne meet Dundalk in the Airtricity League (RTÉ2, kick-off 7.45), while Arsenal will expect to get their Premier League title challenge back on track when they take on bottom-of-the-table Southampton (Sky Sports, kick-off 8.0).