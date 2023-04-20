URC: Ulster look to lock-in second place with bonus-point win over Edinburgh

Stuart Moore will start in the centre for Ulster's final regular season URC game against Edinburgh in Belfast on Friday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ulster v Edinburgh, Kingspan Stadium, Friday, 7.35 – Live on Premier Sports

An Ulster victory with a bonus point renders redundant all the mathematical permutations that are otherwise bound to their quest to secure a home semi-final should they progress to that stage of the United Rugby Championship.

As things stand, they have in their possession a home quarter-final in the URC and have qualified for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

There are other means in which Dan McFarland’s side could preserve their second place in the URC table after the dust of the final round of fixtures at the league stage has settled. Taking five points from the match, though, removes the possibility of being usurped by third-placed Stormers, the defending champions.

The talented Stewart Moore joins James Hume in the centre in the absence of Stuart McCloskey with Luke Marshall returning to the matchday 23 on the bench. John Cooney joins Billy Burns at halfback, while the back three are brimful of pace and try-scoring acumen.

Ulster have had a few issues with injury at prop. Tom O’Toole is out with a calf problem that requires a scan and joins fellow tighthead Marty Moore on the sidelines. So too loosehead Eric O’Sullivan who is following the return to play protocols following a head injury. Andy Warwick and Jeff Toomaga-Allen are capable deputies.

Sam Carter and Harry Sheridan are slightly unlucky not to have starting places but along with replacement hooker Tom Stewart – he of the 16 tries – can provide the mid-game impact.

It is the final match in charge for Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair and his side will be keen to send him off in style, no doubt hoping to repeat the quality of their performance in a thumping 45-21 victory over the Ospreys last time out.

The visitors boast plenty of quality from Argentinian fullback Emiliano Boffelli to a backrow comprising James Ritchie, Hamish Watson and big Bill Mata. It’s unlikely to be easy but Ulster’s need is greater and that should galvanise them sufficiently to win.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; D McCann, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: T Stewart, C Reid, G Milasinovich, S Carter, H Sheridan, N Doak, L Marshall, C Gilroy.

EDINBURGH: E Boffelli; D Graham, J Lang, C Hutchison, D van der Merwe; B Kinghorn, H Pyrgos; P Schoeman, D Cherry, L de Bruin; G Young, S Skinner; J Ritchie (capt), H Watson, V Mata.

Replacements: S McInally, B Venter, WP Nel, P Phillips, C Boyle, H Pyrgos, M Bennett, N Sweeney.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy).