Warm-up games vital for Pauw’s women; how the Irish rugby team’s attack could improve

Manchester City put off-field trouble behind them and showed why they have been Premier League champions with an impressive victory over leaders Arsenal at the Emirates last night to move top again. City’s 11th straight victory over Arsenal in the competition carried them above their opponents on goal difference at the top of the table, although they have played an extra game. In the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi’s superb solo strike leaves Chelsea’s hopes in the balance. Graham Potter’s side dominated for much of the first leg but could not find a way through.

Meanwhile, the Ireland women’s team will be happy to be in Marbella as World Cup playoffs get under way in New Zealand. The 10 sides have been preparing as Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a national state of emergency. Manager Vera Pauw has said she will “hate the day” when she has to tell who is not going to the World Cup. With Irish players struggling for club minutes added emphasis will be put on warm-up matches. Absolute certainties to make Vera Pauw’s 23-woman squad are fighting for minutes, like Katie McCabe being dropped by Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall and Courtney Brosnan having to contend with rising English goalkeeper Emily Ramsey at Everton.

In an analysis of the Six Nations, John O’Sullivan writes Ireland’s attacking shape requires a nip and tuck but comes from a position of strength. “In some instances Ireland could have played to the space rather than try to use brute force to penetrate the massed ranks in blue around the fringes of the breakdown. Andy Farrell will review with his players on what picture they saw at the time and why they took certain decisions.” If you want all the angles on this year’s Six Nations, sign up for The Counter Ruck, our new weekly rugby newsletter from Gerry Thornley.

UCC claimed a 24th Sigerson Cup title last night after dramatic extra-time win over UL. UL lost the decider for the second straight year as Billy Morgan’s side push home advantage in extra-time. In the GAA presidential vote, history shows that votes remain up for grabs right until throw-in. Former Armagh player Jarlath Burns is the favourite to be named 41st GAA president with Pat Teehan and Niall Erskine the other candidates. The election will be on Friday. In hurling, Kevin Moran believes Davy Fitzgerald’s second coming in Waterford will prove to be a catalyst for progress. Moran, who played under Fitzgerald during the Clare man’s first spell as Waterford boss between 2008-11, feels his return has come at the right time for this current group of players.