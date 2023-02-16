Vera Pauw: ‘I hate the day when I have to tell who is not going to the World Cup’

Denise O’Sullivan, Grace Moloney and Katie McCabe during an Ireland training session on Wednesday at Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Scratch the surface five months out from the World Cup and it becomes clear that Irish players are struggling for game time at club level, particularly in the Women’s Super League.

Absolute certainties to make Vera Pauw’s 23-woman squad are fighting for minutes, like Katie McCabe being dropped by Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall and Courtney Brosnan having to contend with rising English goalkeeper Emily Ramsey at Everton.

At least North Carolina Courage have doubled down on Denise O’Sullivan’s value to the NWSL franchise by making the Cork midfielder captain for 2023.

But the worrying number of inactive players forces Pauw’s decision-making to be heavily influenced by performance and attitude this week in Marbella, which includes a training run against Germany on Friday and capped international against China, before further friendlies in April and June.

The World Cup begins on July 20th when the Matildas host Ireland at the 83,500-capacity Stadium Australia in Sydney. In preparation, Pauw has spread the recruitment net worldwide with Manchester United’s Aoife Mannion and Penn State track star Marissa Sheva effectively on trial in Spain.

They may not be the last pair to dig into their Irish roots.

“There are players that we did not invite yet because they have to show full commitment to Ireland,” said Pauw.

In others words, get off the fence. Squad names must be registered with Fifa by July 10th, four days after the send-off match against France at Tallaght stadium. Whoever appears in the green shirt this year, come the final cut, Pauw will face several form-versus-reputation conundrums.

“In elite sport you have a duty to make those decisions and that is really difficult. I hate the day when I have to tell who is not going to the World Cup.”

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw at Wednesday's training session in Marbella. Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

Goalkeepers: Brosnan should retain the number one jersey for two reasons; her solidity when used (sparingly) by Everton and the inability of Grace Moloney (Reading) and Megan Walsh (Brighton) to command starting berths in the WSL. All three should travel to Australia this summer but Durham’s Naoisha McAloon and Shelbourne teenager Katie Keane remain in contention.

Defenders: During Pauw’s 26 matches in charge, only McCabe has started more games than Louise Quinn, while Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey and Diane Caldwell would be certainties at any other time in their careers. Fahey misses the current camp due to injury while Caldwell, at 34, is facing stiff competition from Mannion and possibly Savannah McCarthy.

If Chloe Mustaki is to make the cut in advance of Harriet Scott, she needs to shake off a groin issue and feature for Bristol City before the two internationals in April, as both will struggle to dislodge Megan Campbell and the versatile Áine O’Gorman.

Jamie Finn, McCabe and even Amber Barrett remain alternative wing backs. Barrett, a striker by trade, scored the goal at Hampden Park last year to send Ireland to the World Cup before Turbine Postdam played her at right back a few days later.

Midfielders: Sheva’s call up indicates that one place remains up for grabs behind McCabe, O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Lily Agg.

“My focus at the moment is just to assist in any way, whether that’s just being a strong competitor to help the team prepare for the World Cup or whether that is fighting for a spot,” said the 25 year old Philadelphian. “Really, I’m just trying to be the best team-mate I can while I am here, and help the team prepare.”

Connolly, having recovered from fractured ribs and a bruised kidney, both sustained in the 1-0 defeat of Finland last year – she played on before a stint in the Mater – is a crucial figure when world class Australian and Canadian midfielders come into view, but Littlejohn and Agg are also proven operators should McCabe play wide.

Whatever the line-up, O’Sullivan’s sun must be orbited by the other nine outfielders if Ireland are to escape Group B, which also contains 11-time African champions Nigeria.

“Denise is a rock star,” said Sheva. “Even during my earlier years in the NWSL, I knew of her. She was always very tough to play against.”

Teenager Ellen Molloy seemed set to burst on to the global stage in 2023, only for a knee injury to stall her promising career. Same goes for Jess Ziu. If Sheva cannot fill this gap, Izzy Atkinson needs a few starts for West Ham to fend off young talent like Erin McLaughlin and Roma McLaughlin.

Forwards: One goal in 29 caps fails to accurately reflect Heather Payne’s relentless pressing as the Irish system is torturous on the lone forward – 13 of the 26 goals during qualification came via McCabe and O’Sullivan.

That Lucy Quinn is listed in midfield, rather than up front, indicates an ongoing search for a natural striker, with Sheva’s Washington Spirit team-mate Nicole Douglas a potential solution, while Dubliner Emily Whelan’s form for Glasgow City, three goals in the last seven matches, is also being monitored.

The answer could be hiding in plain sight. If Leanne Kiernan recovers from an ankle injury and gets back on the pitch for Liverpool next month, she is too gifted to overlook, although Pauw is not sold, only starting the 23-year-old three times with six caps as a sub.

In an ideal world, Abbie Larkin’s move from Shelbourne to the newly formed Shamrock Rovers will spark a goal rush that has the 17-year-old creating all sorts of fresh selection headaches.

Republic of Ireland possible World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading).

Defenders: Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)/Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).