Caelan Doris, Ireland’s monster number eight; new documentary on Liam Brady

The spine-tingling feelgood factor of Ireland’s victory over France in the Six Nations on Saturday endured for hours and will continue to do so, writes Gerry Thornley after Ireland landed a bonus point win at the Aviva. Andy Farrell hailed a “gigantic performance” after Ireland showed a range of qualities to overcome their mighty opponents. The Irish head coach welcomes Ireland having a bigger target on their backs and is not looking past a resurgent Italy in Rome as players take a much-needed break.

One big reason for the victory was Caelan Doris, “Doris Monstrous” proclaimed a headline in Midi Olympique, with nothing lost in translation and no pretence at nuance, because sometimes a stripped-back sentiment works, it doesn’t need to be dressed up in fancy language, writes John O’Sullivan. A colourful adjective, it summed up Caelan Doris’ performance. Ireland’s ferocious number eight never far from the action during a contest in which he did almost everything. Meanwhile yesterday, England got back to Borthwick basics to steamroll Italy into submission, with England’s driving maul and set-piece to the fore in a bonus-point win at Twickenham. If you want all the angles on this year’s Six Nations, sign up for The Counter Ruck, our new weekly rugby newsletter from Gerry Thornley.

In soccer, as reverberations hit from the charges given to Manchester City by the Premier League, Ken Early writes Pep Guardiola shows he’s no Julius Caesar. “Like Julius Caesar said, in this world, there are not enemies or friends, there are just interests,” Guardiola was quoted as saying. “Who would argue with such a judge of human affairs as Julius Caesar? The only thing is, it’s hard to find a record of Caesar ever saying this,” writes Early. Away from charges of questionable accounting or big-money finances, Denis Walsh writes we should cherish Ireland’s Séamus Coleman for the values he embodies. Unspoilt by the excesses of the Premier League, Everton’s captain stands in a long tradition of great Irish full-backs. Meanwhile, a new documentary reveals much about Liam Brady while reminding us of his brilliance. Anyone who appreciates glorious football, or thinks Liam Brady is just a grumpy pundit, is advised to tune into the documentary on RTÉ tonight.

In the Superbowl last night, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback win against Philadelphia Eagles in a classic as the Kansas quarterback marshalled a game-winning drive to sneak victory over a team who had outplayed them for much of game. In hurling, Tipperary’s first win in Kilkenny since 2008 brings historical echoes, as Derek Lyng’s new side were unable to repeat famous comeback of lore. Liam Cahill’s side built up a 12-point buffer at half-time and went to the top of Allianz Hurling League Division 1B, their two wins already enough to send them clear.