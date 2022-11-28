Germany back on track at World Cup; Kilmacud Crokes set up historic double chance

Niclas Fuellkrug celebrates after scoring for Germany against Spain in last night's World Cup group match. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Germany have given themselves hope of avoiding another embarrassing early World Cup exit following last night’s 1-1 draw with Spain. Substitute striker Niclas Fuellkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser on only his third appearance for his country. check out the match report here. Earlier in group E Costa Rica stunned Japan with a late Keysher Fuller winner, while in Group F Morocco caused the latest big upset with a 2-0 win over Belgium, and Croatia responded to an early Canada goal to win 3-1 In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why for Argentina, getting carried away is the whole point of football.

It was another busy weekend of GAA action with Ballyhale Shamrocks reaching yet another Leinster club hurling final at the expense of Naas, where they will face Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes who beat St Mullin’s on Sunday to set up a historic double chance. In the Munster football semi-finals Newcastle West enjoyed a surprise win over Clonmel Commericals, as Kerins O’Rahillys edged past Éire Óg despite David Moran being sent off. Glen advanced into the Ulster football final after a 1-10 to 0-8 win against Cargin, while St Thomas’ were 1-15 to 0-17 winners over Loughrea in the Galway hurling final replay.

Leona Maguire recorded her third straight top 10 with a fourth-place finish in the Open de Espana on Sunday, the season-ending event on the Ladies European Tour, as Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall rediscovered the art of winning. Philip Reid reports . . .

Meanwhile, Warren Gatland is the clear front-runner to coach Wales in next year’s Six Nations and World Cup if Welsh rugby chiefs decide that Wayne Pivac should be replaced. Gerry Thornley is reflecting on Saturday’s URC results, and looking ahead to next month’s Champions Cup fixtures. Read that here.