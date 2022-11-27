Kilmacud Crokes beat St Mullin’s to make Leinster hurling decider for first time

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-24 St Mullin’s (Carlow) 1-12

Kilmacud Crokes will meet reigning champions Ballyhale Shamrocks in their first Leinster club senior hurling championship final appearance, after the Dublin outfit eased to victory over St Mullin’s in their semi-final at Croke Park.

The Stillorgan side will be aiming for a unique double at Croke Park next Sunday as their senior footballers face The Downs in the provincial club SFC decider on the same bill, an accomplishment which will have its complications for Brian Sheehy – a starting corner back with the hurlers and also a member of the football squad.

Crokes had this hurling semi-final wrapped up by half-time, leading 1-13 to 0-6 at the interval.

READ MORE

However, it could have been a much more competitive Leinster semi-final had the Carlow champions converted a 13th-minute penalty, at a stage when just three points separated the sides.

Bill O’Carroll conceded the penalty with a neck-high tackle on goal-bound Jason O’Neill. Referee John Keenan flashed O’Carroll a yellow card, but it could easily have been a red.

Marty Kavanagh, usually so accurate from placed balls, arrowed the resulting penalty low but to the left of the Kilmacud goal.

[ Double blast from Ballyhale sees off Naas’ impressive start ]

O’Carroll gave away a free moments later for another high tackle, but escaped sanction on that occasion and was then substituted by the Crokes management team, sensing their corner back was flying close to the sun.

It was the defining period of the game. St Mullin’s did clip over a pair of points after the missed penalty to reduce the deficit to the minimum by the quarter hour. But Crokes won the match in the nine minutes that followed – scoring 1-7 without reply to build up a 1-11 to 0-3 lead, Ronan Hayes registering the goal.

St Mullin’s did start the second half strongly, scoring the first three points on the restart, but Oisin O’Rorke then hit four on the bounce for Crokes to take the sting out of their Carlow opponents.

Conor Kehoe did pillage an injury-time goal for St Mullin’s, but at that stage Crokes were already planning for next week’s special double header back at Croke Park.

Kilmacud Crokes: E Gibbons; B Sheehy (0-1), D Butler, B O’Carroll; C MacGabhann, C Ó Cathasaigh; B Hayes, D Purcell (0-3); F Whitley (0-3), R Hayes (1-1), C Conway (0-1); M Roche (0-2), B Scanlan (0-2), O’Rorke (0-11 five frees, two 65s). Subs: C Ryan for O’Carroll (20 mins); R O’Loughlin for Grogan (40 mins); F Ó Ceallaigh for Conway (46 mins); R Smith for Butler (57 mins); R Costello for O’Rorke (57 mins)

St Mullin’s: K Kehoe; G Bennett, P Doyle, J Doran; P O’Shea, M Walsh, G Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), P Kehoe; P Connors, J Doyle (0-2), C Kehoe (1-2); J O’Neill, M Kavanagh (0-5, four frees), P Boland (0-2). Subs: J Doyle for Bennett (24 mins); O Ryan for O’Neill (46 mins); E Doyle for Connor (46 mins); C Connolly for O’Shea (60 mins); P Walsh for M Kavanagh (61 mins)

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)