Newcastle West spring a surprise as Clonmel fail to play their cards right

Newcastle West's Eoin Hurley scores a point despite the efforts of Ciaran Cannon of Clonmel Commercials during the Munster SFC semi-final at Thurles. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster SFC semi-final (after extra time): Newcastle West (Limerick) 1-16 Clonmel Commericals (Tipperary) 1-11

Newcastle West, unfancied after Clonmel’s explosive dismissal of Cork champions Nemo Rangers, emerged from extra time in a gripping AIB Munster football semi-final to register Limerick’s first appearance in the final since 2008.

It mightn’t look that compelling to judge by the scoreboard but with the five minutes injury-time well up, wing back Ruadhan O’Connor conjured an equaliser in the 68th minute – as he was being flattened – to dash Clonmel’s hopes of emulating their 2015 achievement of winning the title.

Two black cards in injury-time for frantic, calculated fouls didn’t achieve the objective of holding up the Limerick side but the absence of Ciarán Cannon and Kevin Fahey – whose injury-time point had given his team what looked like the decisive lead – left the team facing much of the first half of extra time reduced to 13 men.

As things turned out, they had limited the damage to a single point by the time they were restored to parity but they had burned a lot of fuel and on the stroke of half-time in extra time, Newcastle played the decisive card when Emmet Rigter, having broken through the cover was sent in by Iain Corbett and made no mistake for a 1-14 to 1-10 lead with just 10 minutes to play.

It was more than had been in the match all afternoon and Jimmy Lee’s team made no mistake from there, adding two further scores before the end and running out convincing five-point winners, 1-16 to 1-11.

From the start, it was evident that the Tipperary champions were not firing on as many cylinders as they deployed to destroy Nemo. One simple statistic that demonstrates the comparative focus is that Clonmel, so impressive in attack in the quarter-final, shot 13 wides to Newcastle’s three.

Clonmel Commercials' Colman Kennedy is blocked by Iain Corbett of Newcastle West. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The two teams set up similarly and there was much ponderous passing to secure possession by which point the opposition had regrouped nicely. Clonmel sporadically got their running game going and caused problems for the Newcastle West defence but the finishing was poor.

The Limerick champions however were well on top in terms of possession and gradually realised there was no reason not to make it count. If their build-up looked laboured compared to Clonmel’s occasional penetrative runs, they made more of the chances.

They had great performances from key players. All Star wing-back nomination Cian Sheehan played up front and his indefatigable running kept the team moving and he added three points from play. Fellow county man Iain Corbett was a similar energy source, his use of the ball typified in the goal assist.

They defended as a unit and gave Clonmel very little time on the ball, which has to be factored in when judging the latter’s inaccuracies and by lying so deep gave their opponents very little opportunity to counter attack, as they had done so effectively against Nemo.

Yet they came within some elastic time keeping of qualifying for the final. Their foundation for this was the one phase of the match when they cut loose just before the end of the first half. Trailing 0-2 to 0-5, they hit 1-2 in a little over two minutes to show what they were capable of but their opponents rallied before the break with a point from the excellent Diarmuid Kelly.

Clonmel Commercials' Peter McGarry with Emmet Rigter and goalkeeper Michael Quilligan of Newcastle West. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Jack Kennedy kicked a free, full forward Seán O’Connor took a pass from the very influential Séamus Kennedy, who drifted out from full back during the second half and finally O’Connor got on the end of a move between Padraic Looram and Colman Kennedy to score the goal.

Newcastle West’s achilles’ heel was re-starts and with Jack Kennedy operating like a lineout jumper always in the right place, Clonmel hauled down a pile of ball. Their problem was simply use of possession apart from that isolated golden period before half-time.

Michael Quinlivan worked hard and patrolled the wing but he struggled to impact on the match apart from two good points from play and some heroic fire-brigade work when his team were down the two men.

They failed to kick on from any number of apparently winning platforms and Newcastle West never gave up, tackling, disrupting and swarming up field. Clonmel’s first three attacks after half-time were turned over and it was clear they weren’t going to drive on after taking the lead.

The work rate from the winners was deeply impressive. Mike McMahon, who got no change from either the Clonmel defence nor goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly, eventually moved out and took a couple of great catches, at centrefield and in defence.

Eoin Hurley’s calm and precision in extra time kept things ticking over for the winners with three points, two frees and a good mark at the start. Clonmel managed just one point in the entire period.

Newcastle West advance to a first final since 1987 and will face Kerins O’Rahilly’s of Kerry.

Newcastle West: M Quilligan; M O’Keeffe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan (0-1); R O’Connor (0-1), J Kelly, B Foley; I Corbett (0-1), E Rigter (1-1); C Sheehan (0-3), D Kelly (0-3, 1f), S Murphy; S Stack, M McMahon, E Hurley (0-6 3f 1m). Subs: S Hurley for O’Donovan (39 mins), A Neville for J Kelly (48 mins), T Quilligan for Stack (56 mins), B Hurley for Murphy (63 mins), S Brosnan for Rigter (80 mins).

Clonmel Commercials: M O’Reilly; J Morris, S Kennedy, J Peters (capt); T Condon, K Fahey (0-1), P Looram; M Quinlivan (0-2), C Kennedy; C Deely (0-1), R Peters, J Kennedy (0-2f); J Lonergan (0-3 1f), Colman Kennedy, S O’ Connor (1-2). Subs: P McGarry for Colman Kennedy; A Matassa for R Peters (52 mins), C Cannon for J Peters, C Smith for Deely (both 60 mins), C McGeever for Smith (70 mins).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).