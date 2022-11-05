Rhys McClenaghan makes history with gold for Ireland at the World Gymnastics Championships

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland celebrates after their men's pommel horse final routine on day eight of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Once again going where no Irish gymnast has gone before, Rhys McClenaghan has won the gold medal in the pommel horse final at the World Championships in Liverpool.

With a World championship bronze already to his name from 2019, McClenaghan becomes Ireland’s first ever global gold medal winner in the sport, also adding to his previous gold medal wins in the pommel horse at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Delivering the perfectly executed routine loaded with difficultly, McClenaghan scored 15.300 – well clear of second-placed Ahmad Abu Al Soud, who won a first medal for Jordan in second with a score of 14.886.

The bronze medal went to Harutyun Merdinyan from Armenia, with a score of 14.733, at age 38 also the oldest medal winner in World championship history, with defending champion Stephen Nedoroscik from the USA only managing fifth with a score of 14.400.

READ MORE

McClenaghan on the day was in that class of his own, the 23-year-old from Co Down dazzling in the speed of hand work across the horse, wrapped up in the perfect dismount.

It’s his fifth championship medal in all, having also silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August, having previously won gold in 2018.

More to follow