Campher and Dockrell to the fore as Ireland keep World Cup hopes alive with Scotland win

Ireland secured a dramatic comeback win over Scotland to keep their hopes of qualification alive at the T20 World Cup.

A stunning century stand between George Dockrell (32 not out) and Curtis Campher (72 not out) took Ireland from the brink of defeat that would all but knock them out of the tournament, taking them from 61-4 at 10.3 overs with still 116 to get to a winning position with six balls remaining.

Earlier, Michael Jones had hit 86 for Scotland to take them to what looked to be a winning total of 176-5, even more so when Ireland’s top order was dismissed as early as it was.

The Scottish opener started slowly as Josh Little had the better of him in the early stages, but survived that tricky period to put together a stunning innings, highlighted by a pair of maximums out of the ground, one onto the roof at square-leg and another down the street next door.

Jones was ably supported by Matthew Cross (28), Richie Berrington (37) and Michael Leask (17 not out) as Ireland once again struggled for any attacking edge with the ball in the middle-overs, albeit a late fightback from Little and Mark Adair - whose 20th over was excellent - limited Scotland from reaching a massive total of 190+.

The start with the bat was an improvement on Monday night’s collapse, Andrew Balbirnie flaying a pair of boundaries away through the off side. He went for one shot too many through that area, carving Brad Wheal into the covers where Jones took a diving catch.

Paul Stirling struggled for his timing, earning a life when dropped on three, though it did not cost Scotland when he nicked Safyaan Sharif behind. He looked puzzled when given out on review, Ultra Edge showing a spike with the ball beyond the bat, evidence perhaps too inconclusive to overturn the on-field not out decision.

Lorcan Tucker was caught at short fine trying to sweep Mark Watt while Harry Tector looked to take down Leask only to pick out the deep man on the leg side.

That brought Campher and Dockrell together, the two starting conservatively as they looked to build a platform from which to launch in the back end.

The turning point was the 13th over bowled by Scotland’s talisman, Watt. Campher has always been adept at sweeping spin on both sides of the wicket, but it was a strong slog-sweep over mid-wicket that was the catalyst for a big over that ended up costing 18.

Dockrell provided the perfect foil for Campher’s strokeplay square of the wicket, driving Josh Davey down the ground and Brad Wheal over extra-cover to continually bring down the required run rate.

With 12 balls remaining, Ireland needed just 12 runs, Campher flaying three boundaries off Davey to secure a stunning victory just when another early World Cup exit seemed on the cards.

Ireland take on the West Indies on Friday knowing a second consecutive victory would likely seem them qualify for the Super 12s.