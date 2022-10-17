Angling Notes: Silver lining for Ireland at prestigious championships

The three top winners at the World Feeder Championships in Belgium, from left: Michael Buchwalder, Ireland (silver); Jose Maria Macias, Spain (gold); Josef Konopasek, Czech Republic (bronze).

Team Ireland Feeder Team finished in a reputable sixth position, including silver individual medal for Michael Buckwalder, at the FIPSed Feeder World Championships, hosted by Maasvissers Geistingen in Limburg, Belgium on the River De Maas, last week.

Originally scheduled to be held in Ukraine, the River De Maas made for a stunning match facility to accommodate the 23 participating nations. However, it also proved important to attain a good draw in the varied sections.

Team manager, Brenton Sweeney and co-manager Roger Baker presented a team of experience and knowledge including world youth champion Charlie Richards along with Michael Buckwalder, John McKinley, Tony Hopkins, Rimantas Kondrackas and James O’Doherty.

Team Ireland at the Feeder World Championships in Belgium

Transportation of equipment and groundbait and support throughout, was provided by Jack and Nigel Houldsworth, Sharon Sweeney, Nick Richards and local angler Dirk Maes.

On day one of the championships, the Irish team finished in 13th position with Buchwalder and O’Doherty in the top 15 individual category. The second day saw Ireland put in a brilliant performance, but it was Buchwalder who dominated with 38 fish for 5.340kg to win the section and the silver medal. He becomes the first medal winner in this discipline for Ireland.

Bronze medallist, Michael Buchwalder, at the World Feeder Championships on the River De Maas in Belgium

Manager Brenton Sweeney, said: “I’d like to thank every member of the team for their efforts and everyone who supported us in Belgium [and] to the NCFFI and our sponsors and everyone at home who supported our fundraising.”

The NCFFI is the only representative body affiliated to Fédération Internationale de la Pêche Sportive en Eau Douce, FIPSed for coarse and predator angling. Travel to the championships was made possible with sponsorship from Van Den Eynde groundbaits and funding from Jason Martin Kitchens and Draper Tools.

Mleca claims top prize at Portumna

On the coarse angling front, the Rodgers Island section of the Shannon River provided a top catch for Worcestershire angler Paul Hallen at the Portumna Festival. His top weight of 84lbs of roach, caught mostly on the whip, was backed up by several 70lb and 30-40lb weights across the sections.

However, it was local angler Arunas Mlecka whose consistent fishing scored 5 points to win the top prize of €1,000.

Whalley on top in Cootehill championships

Anglers shared their gratitude to the Cootehill Tourism Association members at the 40th anniversary of the five-day Cootehill championships.

Gary Whalley, who led for most of the week, finished with 75kg 200g, almost 20kg ahead of runner-up Kevin Johnson on 55kg 350g. Paul Boothby finished close behind with 53kg 150g.

Broadley finishes best at Sheemore festival in Leitrim

Sheemore Angling Association held its annual festival over three days in Co Leitrim. The fishing was even across all sections with the top weight of 16lb coming from the Kiltybardan section. Visiting angler Nigel Broadley took top honours with 4 points.

Ireland claim in honours in Oakland friendly international

The 3rd edition of the Oaklands international friendly match at Oaklands Fishery in New Ross, Co Wexford, once again saw Ireland with the biggest catch of the five teams representing Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria.

The friendly match affords the opportunity for different nationalities living in Ireland to compete together, organised by the Club Romanian Catch and Release Angling Association. Prizes awarded to the top team and heaviest individual bag included magnificent trophies and an array of vouchers, tackle and bait prizes.

For full results and team members plus images, please visit Romanian C&R AA Facebook page where you will find details of upcoming league events and competitions.

Annamoe Trout Fishery winter league

Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow is anxious to hold the winter league again this year with four qualifying heats and a final.

Dates pencilled in (all Saturdays), are: October 22nd; November 5th and 19th; December 3rd with the final on December 17th. If you would like to take part, call Brian Nally on 086-259 8563.