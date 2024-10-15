Comfortable city living: Turnkey terrace in Harold’s Cross for €425,000

Address : 19 Drummond Place, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6 Price : €425,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Number 19 Drummond Place is typical of the houses that were built for workers by the Dublin Artisan Dwelling Company in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The objective behind this initiative was to get workers in the city out of tenements and into improved housing.

A small number of designs were copied across different schemes in the capital as a cost-saving measure, resulting in the single-storey cottages and two-storey terraced houses we see today in places like Harold’s Cross and Stoneybatter.

These artisan homes in Harold’s Cross were mostly occupied by workers at the nearby Cathal Brugha barracks, and employees at the Greenmount Spinning Company. Although the old mill building still stands out as a landmark in Harold’s Cross, a lot has changed since.

Number 19 is a yellow-brick, two-up two-down type terraced house with a floor area of 61sq m (657sq ft). The front of the house was recently sandblasted, bringing the original facade back to life.

Inside, you step right into the living area from the front door. This cosy room has a solid-fuel stove and understairs storage. An archway leads into the extended kitchen with a range of fitted wall and floor units, space for a dining table and chairs and a door out to the decked courtyard.

As is the case with most of these houses, the bathroom is also on the ground floor. It is fully tiled and has a walk-in shower and heated towel rail.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes.

The house has double-glazed windows, and a new combi boiler was installed in 2021, leaving it with a C3 Ber rating.

The owner bought the house at the start of the pandemic and is finding the idea of parting ways very difficult. She has since met her partner and had a baby, so they are looking for something larger in the Dublin 6 area.

The location of the house was one of her favourite things about living here, with a car being a luxury rather than a necessity. It is a three-minute walk to Grand Canal Docks, Rathmines village is 10 minutes on foot and a stroll into St Stephen’s Green takes about 20 minutes.

Locally, HX46 is just one street over for coffee and lunch, St Clare’s School is across the road, and the local Daybreak shop around the corner is handy for day-to-day supplies.

Other schools in vicinity include Harold’s Cross Educate Together national and secondary schools, St Mary’s College, St Louis High School and Rathmines College of Further Education.

According to the owner, there is a strong sense of community in Harold’s Cross, with the Harold House on Clanbrassil Street a great place to catch up, and the neighbours’ WhatsApp group always useful for things like deliveries and spare keys.

“The house hasn’t given me an ounce of trouble since I bought it,” she says. “I live right on the street, but not once have I felt unsafe. It has served me well, but now it’s time to pass it on to someone else.”