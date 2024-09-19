Sharply designed home in Stillorgan comes with its own wine room for €685,000

Address : 28 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €695,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Understairs storage is always handy for your mops and brushes, but the owners of number 28 Patrician Villas have decided to put something a bit more exciting under the stairs: a fully stocked wine room with glass doors. It’s all part of the attraction for anyone purchasing this refurbished terraced house in a former local authority estate in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

Along with the wine room, number 28 offers an impressive mezzanine-style family room overlooking a superb kitchen/diningroom extension with high ceilings, plus a private, sunny landscaped back garden with barbecue, pizza oven, patio and separate raised decking area with built-in Jacuzzi. It’s a high-spec house for a professional to entertain friends in comfort, or for a discerning young couple who want to start as they mean to go on.

The owners bought number 28 a couple of years ago, and took advantage of the generous side garden to build a second house at 28a. Number 28 measures 123sq m (1,324sq ft), has an impressive A2 Ber energy rating, and is for sale through Mullery O’Gara seeking €695,000. The owners had considered having the house professionally staged for viewing, but decided instead to fully furnish the house, so everything in number 28 – even the wine – is included in the sale.

Hallway

Kitchen

Sittingroom

Livingroom

Diningroom

Wine room

There’s definite flair in the design of this charming, contemporary home, and the owners paid close attention to detail when choosing the materials and finishes. Herringbone wooden flooring runs through the wide entrance hall, livingroom, wine cellar and raised family room, and feature wooden slats lift the hallway out of the ordinary. There is understairs storage for coats, thanks to a clever recessed unit next to the wine room. Glass sliding doors provide access to the livingroom, which has a picture window to the front, letting in lots of light. It also has a feature electric fire, recessed lighting and integrated speaker system.

A pocket door in the hallway opens to a guest WC with tiled flooring and wooden wall panelling. Steps lead down from the hall in to the large kitchen/dining area, which has tiled flooring and a 3.15m-high ceiling. The kitchen has quartz countertops, a large island/breakfast bar and contemporary wall and floor units by Nolan Kitchens, plus a range of integrated appliances. Where the original kitchen used to be, the owners decided to create a funky feature family room with glass balcony overlooking the kitchen, with extensive built-in cupboards and shelving.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

En suite

Attic room

Back garden

The owners kept the original narrow stairs, but they open to a generous landing, and the owners decided to put the utility room on this level, beside the hot press, so there’s no need to lug your laundry downstairs.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs and a family bathroom with tiled floor and walls, and bath with overhead shower. The main bedroom to the front has two windows, plus a large en suite with tiled floor and walls, twin sinks with built-in storage, and large walk-in shower with rainwater attachment behind a Crittall-style screen. There’s built-in wardrobe storage, and a door leads up to a generous attic room with laminated wooden flooring, recessed lighting and eaves storage. The ceiling heights are a bit low, but it could be a great space for yoga, and kids will love this big potential play area, while teenagers will find it a cosy den to relax with friends.

The driveway to the front can fit a medium-sized car, but there’s also room to park on the street. Patrician Villas is a quiet, mature neighbourhood just a short walk from Stillorgan village, and a handy underpass saves you having to cross the N11.